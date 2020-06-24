offshore wind farms
Global Briefing: Denmark unveils plan for offshore wind artificial island
UK wind power enjoys record-busting weekend
On Sunday afternoon wind power provided 38 per cent of the UK's electricity
Ideas to cut carbon impact of offshore wind maintenance scoop Carbon Trust award
From hybrid ships to hydrogen-powered boats, Carbon Trust awards £300,000 to firms experimenting with low-carbon maintenance crafts
Report: UK wind and marine energy exports worth £525m a year
UK is the 'go-to destination' around the world for expertise on designing, building, and further developing wind, wave, and tidal energy projects, RenewableUK claims
Just Transition: Scottish government urged to beef up local content for renewables projects
New Economics Foundation report argues more should be done to ensure local communities enjoy economic benefits from new renewables projects
Floating wind: Are deep Scottish waters the next frontier for clean power?
Several developers are eyeing floating offshore wind farms around Scotland, amid estimates the sector could be worth £33.6bn to the UK by 2050
European wind industry warns it faces headwinds over next five years
Industry predictions point to 'significant uncertainty' in outlook as governments mull national climate plans
Brexit or not, the wind is still blowing
Labour's Alan Whitehead argues the contrast between new offshore wind and nuclear projects has never been starker
World's largest turbines confirmed for UK waters, as questions asked over domestic content
Giant Dogger Bank project confirms plans to import GE's 12MW turbines, sparking debate over industry's domestic content goals
Record renewables output helps push coal to less than one per cent of UK grid
Official data shows renewables provided over 35 per cent of UK power during the second quarter, as coal hit a record low of 0.6 per cent
Eni and Mainstream Renewable Power eye joint UK offshore wind bids
Italian oil and gas giant to collaborate with global wind and solar developer on clean energy projects in the UK, as well as Africa and Southeast Asia
'A British success story': Clean energy auction promises offshore wind at 'zero subsidy'
Concerns over legal delays remain, but the offshore wind industry is today celebrating record cost reductions
'The next chapter': Crown Estate launches 7GW offshore wind leasing round
Round 4 leasing round to make more of the UK seabed available for offshore wind developers
Offshore wind boost as 2.8GW of new UK capacity edges closer to development
Crown Estate agrees to progress seven offshore wind extension projects towards construction rights designation following successful habitats assessment
As long as two Angels of the North: World's longest wind turbine blade to arrive in UK
GE Offshore Wind will today dock the first 107 metre long blade for its Haliade-X 12MW turbine at the Blyth testing facility near Newcastle
Mystery complaint threatens delay to crucial wave of offshore wind contracts
EXCLUSIVE: Industry sources fear a Judicial Review application against the government's latest clean energy auction could delay the high profile bid process
Green Investment Group to sweep up 40 per cent stake in East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm
Macquarie-owned green investment vehicle will acquire the stake from ScottishPower Renewables, a subsidiary of Iberdrola
Rush hour blackout sparks questions over UK energy system stability
Sudden shutdown of a gas plant and offshore wind plant has fired up an inevitable - and at times ill-informed - debate over how best to bolster grid security as the network decarbonises
Beatrice boost: Scotland officially opens country's largest offshore wind farm
Prince Charles to cut the ribbon at giant new offshore wind farm, as campaigners hail leap forward for Scottish decarbonisation efforts
Offshore wind needs a highly skilled and more diverse workforce
Everyone has a role to play in the green power revolution, argues RenewableUK's Celia Anderson
'The game is up for fossil fuels': How Mainstream Renewable Power fought through the financial crisis to unlock a greener future
Global wind and solar developer's CEO talks to BusinessGreen about past challenges and brighter times ahead for renewables
Increasing tailwinds behind renewables
Wind turbine manufacturers are on the winning side of the world's changing energy mix, reports Liontrust's Mike Appleby
UK offshore wind sector secures £100m supply chain boost
Industry-funded programme to develop 'globally competitive' UK supply chain and help support over 650 companies
