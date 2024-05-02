Is the offshore wind sector in crisis, or is it doing better than ever?

Cecilia Keating
clock • 8 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

The Energy Transitions Commission sets out how confidence can be restored across the offshore wind sector after a turbulent 2023

Was 2023 a landmark year for offshore wind in the UK, or an annus horribilis? Or was it a bit of both? On the one hand, the year saw project postponements as inflation and supply chain bottlenecks drove...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Royal Society publishes roadmap for 'defossilising' the chemicals industry

CCS: Government advances plans for transporting captured emissions

Most read
01

'The renewables future has arrived': Renewables provide 30 per cent of global electricity for first time

08 May 2024 • 5 min read
02

Government awards £196m to support development of advanced nuclear fuels plant

08 May 2024 • 4 min read
03

New Boiler Upgrade Scheme regulations come into force

08 May 2024 • 2 min read
04

Women in Green Business Awards 2024: Nominations announced

08 May 2024 • 2 min read
05

EasyJet, Ryanair, and Wizz slam calls to exclude long-haul flights from contrail crackdown

07 May 2024 • 3 min read

More on Wind

Wind and solar are closing in on a fossil fuel tipping point
Wind

Wind and solar are closing in on a fossil fuel tipping point

2024 could mark a historic moment in the world's energy history, with fossil fuel electricity likely to peak, writes Ember's Richard Black

Richard Black, Ember
clock 08 May 2024 • 4 min read
Ripple effect: Renewables co-operative extends reach with new supply partners
Wind

Ripple effect: Renewables co-operative extends reach with new supply partners

Ripple Energy confirms British Gas, Ecotricity, EDF, and E.ON Next are to offer customers chance to purchase a share in new wind or solar projects

James Murray
James Murray
clock 29 April 2024 • 4 min read
Green Volt: Flagship floating wind farm project secures planning approval
Wind

Green Volt: Flagship floating wind farm project secures planning approval

Scottish project on track to become Europe's first commercial scale floating offshore wind farm

James Murray
James Murray
clock 23 April 2024 • 2 min read