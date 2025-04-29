Study: Underground cables are 4.5 times more expensive than overhead lines

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Study: Underground cables are 4.5 times more expensive than overhead lines

Government Minister hails analysis as further evidence "pylons are the best option for billpayers"

The government's plans to build a series of overhead transmission lines to link new renewables projects to the grid received a major boost today, after a new independent study backed up its argument that...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Andy Burnham: 'There must be no turning away from net zero'

CCC boss urges government to 'make electricity as cheap as possible'

More on Infrastructure

'UK's largest': Statera Energy secures planning consent for major green hydrogen project
Infrastructure

'UK's largest': Statera Energy secures planning consent for major green hydrogen project

Kintore Hydrogen facility expected to deliver 500MW of capacity by 2030, before expanding to 3GW in the subsequent decade

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 28 April 2025 • 2 min read
'Failed to deliver': Spending watchdog warns government off track to meet water targets
Infrastructure

'Failed to deliver': Spending watchdog warns government off track to meet water targets

NAO warns insufficient investment and repeated delays mean sector will struggle to deliver 30 new water infrastructure projects

Amber Rolt
clock 25 April 2025 • 5 min read
Greenlink: UK-Ireland interconnector comes online
Infrastructure

Greenlink: UK-Ireland interconnector comes online

New 500MW link hailed as a major boost to decarbonisation efforts on both sides of the Irish Sea

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 April 2025 • 3 min read