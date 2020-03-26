Office for National Statistics
ONS: Total UK carbon emissions peaked 35 years later than conventional measures suggest
Fresh ONS assessment of UK carbon impact shows that when imported emissions are taken into account UK emissions peaked in 2007 rather than 1972
UK's natural capital valued at almost £1tr
Office for National Statistics estimates value of Britain's natural capital assets, such as mountains, lakes and fish populations
ONS: Rising greenhouse gas emissions from road transport make net zero a 'significant challenge'
Road traffic in Great Britain has increased from 255 billion road miles in 1990 to 328 billion in 2018, with ultra low emission vehicles only making up a tiny proportion of the vehicle fleet
UK greenhouse gas emissions dip, but transport remains biggest emitter
UK GHG emissions fell 2.7 per cent overall in 2017, but latest official figures show progress on transport still stuck in the slow lane
Greenhouse gases: UK emissions fall five per cent, but progress on transport stuck in slow lane
Official estimates credit ongoing decline in coal power for sharp cut in UK greenhouse gases in 2016, although transport emissions continue to rise
Putting a price on nature: UK natural environment worth £761bn
Latest report from ONS underscores rise of clean power and growing efficiency of UK economy