'We are losing time': OECD and World Bank call for 'radical' climate finance push
OECD, World Bank Group, and UN Environment sound clarion call for 'transformative' shift in investment towards low carbon, climate resilient infrastructure
OECD: Global resource use set to double by 2060
Sobering new report suggests greenhouse gas emissions from materials are on track to almost double by 2060, almost certainly breaching Paris Agreement goals
OECD: Governments need to 'get serious' about climate action
Rich countries must scale up efforts to cut carbon emissions, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development tells world leaders in New York
Are UK coal emissions on the rise? Experts lament 'unacceptable' carbon price gap
New analysis from Drax suggests rally in UK coal is underway, as OECD report warns global carbon prices remain far too low for combating climate change
'Falling well short': Energy taxes failing to deliver for climate, says OECD
Major new analysis from OECD finds energy taxes around the world are far too low to deliver environmental benefits or deep emissions cuts
Countries progressing too slowly with green growth, warns OECD
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development finds none of its members are performing well enough across all its green growth indicators
OECD declares climate action boosts GDP, but is President Trump listening?
Merkel and Musk join global call for US to stick with Paris Agreement, as major new study argues investment in low carbon infrastructure will boost economic growth
The state of green business in 2017
Joel Makower from GreenBiz considers what might lie ahead in 2017 for business sustainability
Government urged to retain price floor, as pressure to reform global carbon taxes mounts
Chancellor Philip Hammond due to set out future for three-year-old carbon price floor in November's Autumn Statement, as OECD exposes persistent 'carbon pricing gap'
OECD: Air pollution to cost economies $2.6tn a year by 2060
OECD Economic Consequences of Air Pollution report calls for 'strong policy action' to boost air quality
Green investment banks 'complement but cannot replace' climate policies
OECD report highlights importance of green investment banks in boosting green infrastructure - as long as the right policy environment is in place
Has the OECD just rubbished the 'carbon leakage' argument?
OECD says tougher environmental policies do not harm a country's overall exports - we take a look at a study that could have big implications for the 'carbon leakage' debate
Stringent environmental policies do not harm exports, concludes OECD
Overall exports are unaffected by tougher environmental policies, OECD study finds
Emerging economies beat industrialised nations in clean energy investments
New report finds over half of clean energy investments went to 55 emerging markets last year
OECD countries agree to slash export subsidies for coal plants
Rich countries slash subsidy support for exporters of coal-fired power plants in major diplomatic breakthrough
Fossil fuel sector accused of 'cherry picking' forecasts for future demand
New Carbon Tracker report warns industry projections fail to consider a host of possible scenarios that could reduce fossil fuel demand
Fossil fuel subsidies are falling. But world should not be complacent, warns OECD
New report shows support measures for fossil fuel industry have dipped slightly in recent years, but still reached up to $200bn between 2010 and 2014
Progress on green growth is 'uneven', OECD finds
Subsidies for fossil fuel reform inconsistent with strategies for green growth, according to new analysis from the OECD
OECD: Energy taxes 'too cheap' to tackle environmental impact
Study finds governments are under-utilising taxes as a tool to curb pollution and emissions and calls for reform
OECD's corporate responsibility guidelines must adapt to the new business environment
40th anniversary of international standard offers an opportunity for an overhaul, argues Thomas Hajduk of HSG
Renewable energy targets now cover 164 countries
New IRENA report find number of countries setting green energy goals has increased fourfold over the past decade
OECD: Green Investment Bank should fund emerging clean tech
Organisation's Economic Survey of the UK advocates key roles for £3.8bn bank in beefing up green infrastructure
Is the UK falling behind on social impact investment?
Figures suggest that despite growing interest the UK is well behind Europe's leading nations when it comes to investing with a social or environmental purpose
Freight emissions set to skyrocket as trade routes widen, study finds
Volumes moved will quadruple by 2050 pushing freight emissions above passenger travel, OECD's International Transport Forum says