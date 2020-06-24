ocean waste
Marine plastic pollution costs the world up to $2.5bn a year, researchers find
Scientists warn that social and economic price of plastic waste to global society has been underestimated
Environmental Audit Committee demands 'Paris Agreement for the Sea'
'Stop using our seas as a sewer', MPs urge government
UK supermarkets selling 59 billion single use plastic items a year, research reveals
Greenpeace and Environmental Investigation Agency accuse supermarkets of acting too slowly to eradicate single use plastics
How 'Single-use' became the 2018 Word of the Year
Collins Dictionary names 'single-use' the 2018 Word of the Year in recognition of spike in public concern over plastic pollution
SOS: Join the big businesses coming together to Save Our Seas
Dell's Louise Koch is looking for more businesses to join the tech giant's oceans plastics project
Canada microbead ban enters into force
Legislation bars manufacture and import of all products containing microbeads
What my week without plastic taught me
Green Party's Deputy Leader Amelia Womack reflects on a week of plastic-free living
Dell and General Motors join effort to drive out ocean plastics
Group of businesses convened by NGO Lonely Whale to collaborate on first-ever commercial-scale ocean plastics supply chain
Tops Day Nurseries ditches glitter to protect oceans
UK nursery group calls time on use of glitter at its centres fearing it is contributing to microplastics crisis in oceans
It's time to take a stand on ocean plastic
Bunzl's Joanna Gilroy argues we can all help tackle plastic waste, and sustainability executives have a particularly important role to play
Sky beats schedule for water, waste and carbon cuts
Broadcaster reports early success against targets for corporate travel emissions, recycling, food waste and water consumption, but fire damage threatens energy efficiency progress
Procter & Gamble plans to help wash away plastic pollution with new Fairy Liquid bottle
Leading washing up liquid brand launches new bottle made of 100 per cent recycled plastic, including 19 per cent ocean plastic
England cricketers aim to help Sky hit plastic waste for six
Broadcaster to promote refillable bottles in a bid to tackle ocean plastic crisis and make the Oval a 'plastic-free venue'