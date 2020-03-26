Npower
Innogy steps up clean tech investment amid 'turbulent year'
German energy giant hails investment in cleantech start-ups, but laments challenging year as earnings slip amid 'unusually low' wind levels
BT closes in on 100 per cent renewable electricity
Telecoms giant claims it is within four per cent of 2020 target to power entire global operations with 100 per cent renewables
SSE-nPower merger aims to shake up household energy market
New supplier will likely offer a green tariff, as SSE promises to "deliver for customers, investors and communities during the transition to a lower carbon future"
EE dials up giant 680GWh renewables deal
Mobile network giant inks deal with npower to source power from wind and solar farms through to 2021
Former Big Six bosses urge energy industry to 'accept and embrace' rapidly changing clean energy market
Former energy industry leaders warn Big Six they risk stranded assets unless they embrace move towards renewable, smart, and localised generation
Report: European energy giants putting $14bn of earnings at risk through fossil fuels reliance
CDP analysis finds 14 major utility firms set to miss carbon budgets due to heavy reliance on fossil fuel power generation
Co-op, npower and Mars join green manufacturing drive
Digital platform Manufacture 2030 aims to help companies collaborate on measures to cut costs and boost efficiencies in supply chain
Carbon psychology: Three clever ways to boost energy efficiency in the workplace
Study by npower and Centre for Economics and Business Research claims UK industry could save £860m through behavioural change among staff
Businesses and energy efficiency - time for a closer bond
Npower's David Reed warns not enough businesses are aware of impending changes to the energy efficiency regulatory landscape
RWE Npower reveals secrets of its energy saving success
As energy manager at an energy company Jonathan Hulbert is tasked with ensuring RWE Npower practises what it preaches
Npower boss says energy firms deserve to face fines for missing efficiency targets
Energy giant reveals plan to undertake energy efficiency upgrades for empty homes in a bid to demonstrate such projects should be eligible for ECO support
Davey downplays supply fears after Didcot B Power Station blaze
Demand management initiatives likely to continue, as fire fuels energy supply fears
Electric cars scheme aims to spark a revolution in Yorkshire
Inmotion initiative backed by npower attempts to show businesses the financial and environmental benefits of electrifying their fleets
Fossil fuel energy system has 'reached its natural end', says ex-npower boss
Volker Beckers is taking up a new role with Forum for the Future where he hopes to promote community renewable energy projects
Npower fined £125,000 by Ofgem for green energy reporting error
Company handed penalty by Ofgem after using incorrect data to calculate the amount of electricity supplied to customers
RWE moves into UK solar with 37MW array
German energy giant plans to install 144,000 panels on a former airbase in Oxfordshire
How manufacturing execs are taking energy efficiency imperative on board
Rising cost of energy and green shoots in the economy should drive further investment in energy efficiency, say npower and EEF
Npower warns energy efficiency crucial to tackling rising bills
Company's latest controversial report on rising energy prices warns bills could rise £200 this decade unless energy efficiency measures are embraced
DECC hits back at npower claims electricity reforms will force up corporate energy costs
Government says green generation support schemes will increase bill by just a third of the £30/MWh npower claims
RWE npower confirms plan to close UK coal power plant
Company details how it is looking to comply with EU emissions rules by closing seven fossil fuel power plants by 2023
Npower completes wave of "green levy" energy price cuts
Company announces it is to cut average annual bills by £50 following ECO changes
RWE npower trims proposed Triton Knoll offshore wind capacity
RWE npower announces it is to cut project to between 600MW and 900MW of capacity in pursuit of greater efficiency
Npower joins wave of energy bill price hikes
Energy giant becomes the third major supplier to raise bills, as new study suggests Brits are 'bamboozled' by energy debates
Tilbury Power Station powers down as biomass row rumbles on
Npower confirms coal plant converted to burn biomass is to close today