Can lessons from the past shape our net zero future?

  • Ben Spry, npower Business Solutions
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

It pays to look back when planning the road to net zero, writes Ben Spry of npower Business Solutions

Rarely one to be shy of major historical references, the Prime Minister recently harked back to Franklin D. Roosevelt's famous 'New Deal' when announcing the government's plans for the UK's economic recovery....

To continue reading...

More on Energy

More news