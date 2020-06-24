Nike
'For the future of sport': Nike joins UN sustainable fashion charter
Sports giant joins industry initiative backing net zero emissions by 2050
Nike strikes deal for 40MW of Spanish wind power from Iberdrola
US sports brand announces its first European corporate power purchase agreement with Spanish electricity firm
Green sneakers: Reebok launches plant-based trainers
Sportswear brand follows Stella McCartney and Nike into sustainable trainer sector with sneakers boasting a bioplastic sole
'Make Fashion Circular': Burberry, Nike and Gap join forces to tackle textile waste
Major new global initiative draws some of the biggest clothing brands together to promote vision of a zero waste fashion industry
E-Leather sews up £70m investment to take green material around the world
Green tech start-up makes leather from scraps that would otherwise head to landfill
Racing towards 100 per cent renewables: Nike inks 86MW Texan wind power deal
Sportswear giant agrees second major wind contract with Avangrid Renewables, delivering on goal to source all its North American power from renewables
Nike sports new low carbon 'Flyleather' footwear material
Sportswear giant claims new Flyleather innovation is made from 50 per cent recycled natural leather fibre and uses 90 per cent less water in production
Nike unveils distribution centre for 'supply chain of the future'
Sportswear giant's new Belgium facility uses 100 per cent renewable energy, takes delivery by water rather than road, and recycles 95 per cent of on-site waste
Just do it - Nike takes on sustainability goals challenge
Sportswear giant publishes latest sustainable business report, detailing ambitious targets for the next 10 years
Nine business giants pledge to source 100 per cent renewable electricity
Starbucks, Walmart and Nike join global push to purchase electricity exclusively from renewable sources
England unveil green World Cup strip made from recycled bottles
New Nike kits are made using material produced from 18 recycled plastic bottles
Nike fires starting gun on water-less dye factory
New DyeCoo facility in Taiwan aims to save hundreds of billions of tonnes of water per year and reduce the need for chemicals
Nike scores latest green goal with new football boots
Football boot worn by Chelsea star Eden Hazard boasts cutting-edge green credentials
Nike and Adidas race to develop greener sportswear technology
Kenyan marathon runner Abel Kirui won silver dressed in recycled plastic bottles, as Adidas unveils DryDye partnership
Is your company a "zeronaught"?
Deloitte survey finds Nike and Unilever are among the 10 per cent of companies developing credible green growth strategies
Clothing and footwear industry races towards sustainability
New industry body-backed index will allow companies to track environmental impact of their products down the value chain
Nike fails to shrink carbon footprint as trainer sales boom
Company unveils a host of new targets and strategies to tackle environmental footprint of manufacturing and transport
Exclusive: Nike to cut environmental footprint with green shoe design app
Sportswear giant set to unveil interactive sustainability report allowing customers to design a greener pair of trainers
NASA and Nike reveal plan to tackle waste, the final frontier
Space agency begins search for "game changing" ideas to tackle extraterrestrial and earth-bound waste
Adidas says 'impossible is nothing' to detox challenge
Sports brand hosts forum to develop cross-industry approach to phase out hazardous chemicals in supply chain
Nike says 'just do it' to detoxed supply chain
Greenpeace steps up pressure on Adidas to adopt similar toxins commitments
High street clothing brands told to 'detox' supply chain
Greenpeace targets Adidas, Nike and Puma over links to polluting Chinese factories
Arsenal swap red shirts for green strip
The Gunners confirm they will line up in Nike's shirts made from recycled bottles next season