'Sickening': Textile waste from top global brands found burned in toxic kilns in Cambodia

A host of global fashion brands, including Nike, Clarks, and Ralph Lauren, have today been accused of failing to crack down on a "sickening" practice whereby textile scraps from factories in Cambodia are burnt in kilns that result in carbon emissions and toxic fumes.

A new investigation from Greenpeace's Unearthed arm, found that labels, footwear, and other garment scraps from a range of popular brands are being used as fuel to power kilns in Cambodia which are used to make bricks.

Waste material from brands such as Michael Kors, Next, and Diesel was also found to being diverted for use in kilns, despite the companies having made high-profile pledges to cut waste and emissions.

According to the findings of the investigation, the Cambodian factories where the clothes are made dispose of the majority of their waste at landfill or through licensed waste disposal companies. However, some of the scraps are being sold as cheap fuel to kiln owners, despite the fact the practice breaches a number of environmental laws and regulations.

To make bricks dried slabs of clay are burnt in kilns for a couple of days, sometimes in temperatures as high as 650C. The report found that in order to maintain this heat, a mix of garment waste and wood is being used around the clock to keep the fires burning.

However, a large portion of the clothing scraps used in the kilns are made up of synthetic materials like plastic which - when burnt - can release toxic chemicals, Greenpeace warned. In addition, burning garments in kilns causes local air pollution and exacerbates the carbon footprint of clothes destined for Europe and the US.

Toxic fumes released by the process can also endanger the heath of vulnerable workers, which Greenpeace highlighted as another area of concern given that, according to the research, the brands whose material is being used have pledged to tackle modern-day slavery and other human rights infractions in their supply chains.

"It's sickening to see fashion waste from leading brands being turned into toxic pollution in kilns employing modern-day slaves," said Viola Wohlgemuth, a circular economy and fashion waste campaigner at Greenpeace. "Scorching heat, poisonous fumes, and appalling working conditions - this is a hellscape that should have no place in any 21st-century industry.

"Many of these brands have been trumpeting their efforts to cut waste and carbon emissions, yet they have failed to stop these awful practices from happening on their watch. This is rank hypocrisy. The fashion industry keeps churning out mountains of waste at both ends of their supply chain, and all too often it's poorer communities in the global South that end up stuck with it."

While kiln fires are predominantly fuelled by wood, a 2020 survey conducted by a local union and Dr Laurie Parsons from Royal Holloway University found that 23 out of 465 kilns studied burnt garment waste.

Parson said that in "most cases" these kilns were burning several tons a waste material a day. "So, we're looking at hundreds of tons of garments being burned every day," he added.

According to the report, the apparel industry in the largest industrial waste producer in Cambodia, generating around 90,000 tons of garment waste per year.

The report also highlighted the fact that many of the brands investigated have also committed to ambitious social and environmental sustainability targets, including pledges to eliminate waste and carbon emissions in their supply chains.

For example, Nike's 'Move to Zero' campaign launched in 2019 and has promised a "journey towards zero carbon and zero waste", which the company said includes diverting 100 per cent of waste from landfill in its supply chain as well as zero carbon emissions. Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Reebok, Next, Clarks, and Diesel also have supplier codes of conduct, which at the very minimum require factories in Cambodia to respect local environmental laws and dispose of waste in line with applicable regulations, the report argued.

"If Nike, Clarks and other corporates mean a word they say about waste and human rights, then they should finally question their wasteful business model and clamp down on any form of modern-day slavery and environmental destruction anywhere in their supply chain," said Wohlgemuth.

In response to the findings of the investigation, several of the brands said that burning garment waste in kilns would be against their protocols and they now be investigating the claims to ensure their partners and suppliers comply with their strict codes of practice.

Clarks said it believed the practice to be an "exceptional occurrence" and confirmed it would now conduct a thorough investigation.

A spokesperson for Michael Kors said the company always strives to produce products in an environmentally responsible manner and that it will "reiterate to our suppliers our expectations around proper collection and disposal of garment waste."

When Greenpeace asked Next how its waste had ended up in the brick kilns, it said "it appears this breach could possibly have taken place due to their suppliers in Cambodia not adhering to the policy."

OTB Group, the parent company for Diesel, explained to Greenpeace that "OTB constantly monitors the supply chain" and "the brand is no longer producing garments in Cambodia at the moment". It added that "no evidence has emerged on the subject from the recent internal review we carried out with our former and only supplier active in the Country in 2020/2021."

Greenpeace said that Nike and Ralph Lauren did not respond to their right to reply requests as part of the investigation at the time of going to press.