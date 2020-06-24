New Economics Foundation
Trust in the just transition: Why tinkering won't work
Unless we hardwire social justice and climate radicalism into the machinery of government, we won't get a just transition, warns David Powell from the New Economics Foundation
Just Transition: Scottish government urged to beef up local content for renewables projects
New Economics Foundation report argues more should be done to ensure local communities enjoy economic benefits from new renewables projects
When it comes to infrastructure planning, who is looking after England's future generations?
There is serious doubt over whether England's infrastructure appraisal systems are fit to deal with the climate emergency, argues Alex Chapman from the New Economics Foundation
SDG8: Forget GDP growth - greater economic democracy is the main ingredient for a sustainable net zero world
To fulfil the spirit of the SDGs we must give workers a say in economic decision-making, argues the New Economics Foundation's Fernanda Balata
Why not spend a little more?
Building a green economy will cost money, so where do we start? asks the New Economics Foundation's David Powell