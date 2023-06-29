National Lottery Heritage Fund

'Nature really needs our help': Defra launches £25m Species Survival Fund

Biodiversity

'Nature really needs our help': Defra launches £25m Species Survival Fund

Defra and the National Lottery Heritage Fund unveil funding scheme dedicated to tackling habitat loss and ecosystem protection

clock 29 June 2023 • 2 min read
