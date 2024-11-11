'Nextdoor Nature': £5m Wildlife Trusts project reaches more than 1,600 UK communities

National Lottery-backed nature project exceeds expected coverage eight times over
A £5m National Lottery Heritage Fund-backed project enabling The Wildlife Trusts to help Brits engage with nature has reached more than 1,600 communities, exceeding its expected reach eight times over....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.