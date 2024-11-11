'Nextdoor Nature': £5m Wildlife Trusts project reaches more than 1,600 UK communities

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
(c) Penny Dixie
Image:

(c) Penny Dixie

National Lottery-backed nature project exceeds expected coverage eight times over

A £5m National Lottery Heritage Fund-backed project enabling The Wildlife Trusts to help Brits engage with nature has reached more than 1,600 communities, exceeding its expected reach eight times over....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Oil and Gas Climate Initiative members pump record $30bn into low carbon tech in 2023

Almost 3,000 solar panels installed on Manchester City Women's Stadium

Most read
01

Almost 3,000 solar panels installed on Manchester City Women's Stadium

11 November 2024 • 3 min read
02

'UK first' battery powered train slashes fuel costs by up to 50 per cent

08 November 2024 • 4 min read
03

'Nextdoor Nature': £5m Wildlife Trusts project reaches more than 1,600 UK communities

11 November 2024 • 3 min read
04

COP29: Baku Summit opens with plea for nations to 'agree a way out of this mess'

11 November 2024 • 9 min read
05

Hackney wind turbine erected in just two days

06 November 2024 • 3 min read

More on Biodiversity

'Nextdoor Nature': £5m Wildlife Trusts project reaches more than 1,600 UK communities
Biodiversity

'Nextdoor Nature': £5m Wildlife Trusts project reaches more than 1,600 UK communities

National Lottery-backed nature project exceeds expected coverage eight times over

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 November 2024 • 3 min read
Global Briefing: Amazon deforestation hits lowest level since 2015
Biodiversity

Global Briefing: Amazon deforestation hits lowest level since 2015

The Brazilian government releases data confirming it is making progress in tackling deforestation, as the UAE unveils a new national climate plan and there is bad news for Sweden's wind energy industry

James Murray
James Murray
clock 08 November 2024 • 5 min read
Environment Bank launches 30-year restoration and rewilding project at Castle Howard
Biodiversity

Environment Bank launches 30-year restoration and rewilding project at Castle Howard

Hundreds of acres of low-yielding farmland surrounding stately home to be returned to nature - yielding a projected 200 per cent uplift in biodiversity

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 08 November 2024 • 4 min read