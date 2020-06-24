Microgeneration

Will the feed-in tariff close next year?
Will the feed-in tariff close next year?

The government's own impact assessment has fuelled fears the feed-in tariff could be blocked to new entrants in 2018, but industry insiders reckon a fresh solar boom means it could be closed within months

Feed-in Tariff cuts: the reaction
Feed-in Tariff cuts: the reaction

The government's plans to cut renewable incentives by up to 87 per cent have sparked a storm of protest - BusinessGreen rounds up the reaction

A pathway to 'nearly zero energy' buildings
A pathway to 'nearly zero energy' buildings

The government may have dropped its zero carbon homes standard for new builds but the goal can still be achieved, argues Hywel Davies of the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers

FiT for purpose?
FiT for purpose?

Maria McCaffery of RenewableUK argues a cost-neutral policy change could save the small and medium wind turbine sector from disaster

  • Wind