Microgeneration
From green sports clubs to solar schools, government touts £10m rural clean energy fund
Local rural communities invited to bid for funding for clean energy feasibility studies
'The future of energy is local': Smart Export Guarantee plans edge forward
Government launches second consultation on how to ensure households and businesses can sell renewable power to the grid, as new peer to peer energy trading project secures funding
Making sense of generating your own electricity
Paul Sheffield of Haven Power offers an invaluable guide to how businesses can maximise the savings and revenues that come from generating their own green power
World Green Building Council announces plan to construct 'net zero' strategy
Building industry trade body launches new strategy to ensure all buildings have 'net zero' climate impact by 2050
How 106-year-old Hitachi aims to lead on sustainability solutions
Only a relative handful of companies live to be centenarians, let alone get a chance to reinvent themselves for the digital age
Global green building sector tipped to double in just two years
Major new survey reveals proportion of building companies planning to secure green certification for over 60 per cent of their projects will increase from 18 per cent currently to 37 per cent by 2018
Feed-in tariff cuts: The reaction
Do planned subsidy cuts ensure solar remains "a great investment" or confirm "Paris has changed nothing"?
Greg Barker joins Leonardo DiCaprio to help deliver clean energy to world's poorest
Former energy minister Greg Barker will work with Leonardo DiCaprio on strategic advisory board of Powerhive, a company aiming to deliver clean power to off-grid communities
Will the feed-in tariff close next year?
The government's own impact assessment has fuelled fears the feed-in tariff could be blocked to new entrants in 2018, but industry insiders reckon a fresh solar boom means it could be closed within months
For this government, decentralised energy was once part of its political vision
RenewableUK's Maf Smith argues that the government's move to cut feed-in tariff incentives is wilfully ignoring the benefits the scheme brings
Ten things you need to know about the feed-in tariff review
The scale of the planned feed-in tariff cuts have sent shock waves through the renewables industry - BusinessGreen looks at the key proposals
Feed-in Tariff cuts: the reaction
The government's plans to cut renewable incentives by up to 87 per cent have sparked a storm of protest - BusinessGreen rounds up the reaction
One in 20 US light bulbs now powered by wind energy
Government-backed report confirms US wind energy capacity grew eight per cent last year, making country the "global leader in total wind energy production"
A pathway to 'nearly zero energy' buildings
The government may have dropped its zero carbon homes standard for new builds but the goal can still be achieved, argues Hywel Davies of the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers
CBI: Government needs to unlock on-site power generation opportunity
Business organisation warns a "lack of clear and coherent" government framework makes corporate on-site power generation more challenging than it should be
RBS clients offered energy makeover through new Mentor scheme
Utilitywise to provide new service as Tendril launches community solar offering to utilities
'Cost-effective energy measures' bill could save UK £12bn a year
Sustainable Energy Association calls on MPs to adopt industry penned bill for national strategy to accelerate energy efficiency in buildings
Could Tory wind farm 'halt' offer reprieve to small wind turbines?
Conservative sources indicate vow to 'halt' wind farms will focus on large projects, potentially leaving door open for small turbine market
Western Isles renewables hub to open this week
Centre aims to help businesses and homes in Outer Hebrides realise economic and environmental benefits of wind and solar power
FiT for purpose?
Maria McCaffery of RenewableUK argues a cost-neutral policy change could save the small and medium wind turbine sector from disaster
Flow Energy: We can be the Google of the energy industry
Company says new boiler that also generates electricity will cut household emissions and save customers £80 a month
MPs fail to bolster zero carbon homes standards
Rushed debate leaves no time for vote on crucial amendment to sustainable homes code
How match-making energy champions is helping cut carbon
Chloe Hampson of Fit for the Future and Ashden's Simon Brammer explain how a new initiative is slashing emissions from the UK's historic buildings
People living near windfarms to be offered stakes from £5 to counter opposition
Report for government says windfarm communities will be able to invest in new projects in a shared-ownership scheme designed to win over opponents of the turbines