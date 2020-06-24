Michael Bloomberg
Bloomberg launches new climate-focused global media brand
Bloomberg Green becomes latest addition to global media empire, promising to 'bring clarity and data where there is currently fog and fear'
UN Climate Action Summit: Quotes of the Day
The best soundbites from politicians, activists and business leaders in New York
Michael Bloomberg launches $500m campaign to shut US coal plants by 2030
Beyond Carbon will work with local and state actors to drive clean energy policy, close coal plants and ensure no new fossil fuel power is built
'Still too slow': TCFD reports modest uptick in climate risk disclosure
Company climate risk disclosure is improving but not nearly fast enough, according to the latest update from the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures
Global Briefing: Kale United takes stake in vegan pea pioneer
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green business headlines from around the world
Bloomberg to launch decarbonisation tracker to drive utilities' green progress
Tool will track the progress made by utility companies transitioning away from fossil fuels
Bloomberg, AXA, HSBC, Macquarie CEOs launch climate finance drive
Climate Finance Leadership Initiative will seek to raise private capital towards tackling climate change ahead of critical UN summit in September
UN recruits Mike Bloomberg to lead green finance push
Antonio Guterres appointed the billionaire businessman to spur private sector investment into clean energy and resilience to climate change
Michael Bloomberg pledges $4.5m to help plug UNFCCC funding gap
UN climate secretariat says funding commitment comes at 'a critical time' given level of outstanding contributions from governments
Powering Past Coal: Bloomberg Philanthropies and Drax join forces with UK's anti-coal push
Bloomberg Philanthropies and energy giant Drax become latest organisations to signal support for Powering Past Coal Alliance
Michael Bloomberg appointed UN climate envoy
Former New York Mayor given key climate role to help encourage governments and businesses reduce greenhouse gas emissions