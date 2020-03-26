Mexico
Global Briefing: Japanese energy giant fires up coal divestment plan
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
Latin American renewables sector enjoys twin funding boost
Mainstream Renewable Power secures finance for Chilean wind farm, as Cubico Sustainable Investments wraps up Mexican wind and solar project funding
Cubico wins big in Mexico's second state power auction
London-based investor snaps up 540MW worth of projects in country's latest clean energy auction
How California is channelling carbon market revenues into green vehicles, clean air, and methane reductions
Last-minute deal breaks political stalemate to deliver $900m to programmes to cut greenhouse gases
Reports: Mexico to launch carbon cap-and-trade market pilot
Mexico reportedly set to launch 12-month pilot ETS for up to 60 companies in November ahead of full scheme in 2018
US, Canada and Mexico to commit to sourcing half their power from clean sources by 2025
North American alliance to underline plans for rapid deployment of clean technologies
Solarcentury teams up with JinkoSolar in Mexican renewables push
Firms win joint bid to deliver two solar power projects in Mexican energy auction
Wind and solar firms clinch contracts to generate 2GW in Mexican state power auction
Around two thirds of the capacity was sold by Enel Green Power in Mexico's first-ever private auction
Boeing joins Mexican jet biofuel research alliance
Aerospace giant teams up with Aeromexico and Mexican government to support four year sustainable biofuel research programme
Hive Energy heads for the Mexican sunshine
British solar energy firm opens new offices in Mexico City as part of international expansion strategy
Wind power deal promises breath of fresh air for VW
Scandal-hit carmaker to power two factories in Mexico with new 130MW wind farm built by Gamesa
Mexico leads - Will others follow?
Mexico's climate targets for a Paris deal appear to be some of the most ambitious in the world, says PwC's Jonathan Grant
Scientists: US and EU climate plans blind to land use emissions fears
Union of Concerned Scientists analysis of INDC plans highlights US and EU failure to address emissions from forests and agriculture
Report: Mexico well placed for renewable energy surge
IRENA study predicts Mexico can quadruple share of renewable energy to more than 20 per cent by 2030
Mexico plans $14bn wind energy expansion programme
Country aims to more than triple installed capacity to 9.5GW over coming years
Chile prepares carbon tax legislation
South American country poised to approve plans for $5 a tonne carbon tax as part of new climate legislation package
Central America poised for clean tech investment boom
New figures from Bloomberg New Energy Finance reveal how Mexico and its neighbours are emerging as a clean tech powerhouse
Green buildings spring up in Asia and Latin America
Report finds huge growth in 'eco-friendly' housing and commercial property in emerging markets such as Pakistan, Mexico and Bangladesh
California and Mexico ink climate action alliance, as Obama prepares latest green push
President Obama poised to announce fresh climate policies, as California and Mexico seek to establish clean tech hub
Climate policymakers agree global 'Legislators' Resolution'
GLOBE network agrees blueprint for new climate push based on ambitious national legislation
Legislators to meet in Mexico in bid to bolster climate laws
World Summit of Legislators aims to deliver blueprint for countries to enshrine national policies for tackling rising carbon emissions
Carbon Trust cuts ribbon on Mexico office
Consultancy continues international expansion drive with latest overseas office
Felipe Calderón: The world is moving towards the sacrifice stone and only the green economy can save us
Former Mexican president reveals how his New Climate Economy initiative aims to demonstrate that economic growth and decarbonisation are compatible
Former Mexican President calls for global green growth push
Felipe Calderón reveals plans for authoritative new report on how the green economy can enable global decarbonisation