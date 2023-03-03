Beam Suntory takes shot at tequila's carbon footprint

Drinks giant launches regenerative agriculture and carbon capture pilot designed to emissions from its tequila brands by 2026

Global spirits giant Beam Suntory has this week served up a first-of-a-kind regenerative agricultural pilot in Jalisco, Mexico, which aims to halve emissions from its Casa Sauza tequila brand by 2026 before achieving net zero emissions by 2030.

The maker of Jim Beam and Maker's Mark is to pilot a cocktail of best practices designed to enhance carbon capture and water, waste, and energy efficiency in the agave fields near its Casa Sauza operations as part of a year-long pilot with environmental professional services firm Red BioTerra.

A first for the tequila industry, the project will explore methods of maximizing carbon capture in agave fields by introducing additional plants that absorb carbon during the day between the rows of agave, which absorb carbon at night to avoid water loss. 

The scheme has the potential to capture more than 36,800 tons of carbon per year, while also leading to healthier soils, increased biodiversity, and reduced soil erosion, the company said.

The program forms part of Beam Suntory's Proof Positive sustainability agenda, which aims to achieve net zero emissions from all its direct operations by 2030.

Results from the pilot, which is supported by Suntory's Growing for Good initiative, are anticipated by the end of its first year of study - with the potential to then extend the approach for an additional seven years.

Kim Marotta, global vice president of environmental sustainability at Beam Suntory, described the announcement as an "exciting step" toward more sustainable sourcing of the highest quality agave for tequila that would ultimately benefit the environment through regenerative agriculture.

"We are proud to be working toward our sustainability commitments with cutting-edge initiatives across our entire family of brands," she said.

Master distiller Fernando Avila added that the pilot not only presented an opportunity to embrace new sustainable practices at Casa Sauza, but also introduce carbon capture to the broader tequila industry.

Casa Sauza is also part of the Charco Bendito Project to support the restoration and protection of a sub-basin of the Lerma-Santiago River by promoting reforestation, soil conservation, and the recharging of the aquifer. 

