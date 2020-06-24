Methane
COP25 Overnight Briefing: Protests take centre stage as climate talks trudge on
All the latest from the UN climate talks, including 'super pollutants', German farming climate fund, and global green banks
Poo and power: Electrification and manure offer competing paths to decarbonise HGVs
Tevva and CNG Fuels announce new plans to deliver greener trucks
Can drones and camera technology help plug BP's methane leaks?
Oil giant is introducing round-the-clock monitoring of methane leaks at its new oil and gas projects using a raft of cutting-edge technologies in what it claims is an industry first
Global briefing: Trump's EPA proposes rollback on methane emissions rules
Your need-to-know green business news from around the world this week
Government opens door to rethink on fracking earthquake limits
As fracking resumes in Lancashire, mixed messages emerge from government as it tones down the pro-shale gas rhetoric but hints at a review of crucial tremor rules
Global briefing: George Clooney trolls climate sceptics
From green Cathedrals to A-list climate spoofs, BusinessGreen brings you this week's green business headlines from around the world
BP announces new $100m Upstream emission reduction fund
In wake of reports company lobbied against stronger US methane rules, oil giant announces new emissions reduction fund
Oil major Eni sets out €3bn 'net zero' carbon emissions plan
Italian oil major to invest in major forestry projects in Africa and scale up renewables capacity, but still plans to increase fossil fuel production
Sharp rise in methane levels threatens world climate targets
Experts warn that failure to act risks spike in global temperatures
Agriculture can be part of climate change solution
New Zealand's lead negotiator for COP24 Victoria Hatton argues farming smarter is the way to reduce livestock emissions
Climeworks launches third direct air CO2 capture plant
Swiss-based firm's third Direct Air Capture facility will filter up to 150 tonnes from ambient air over the next year and a half
OGCI: Oil and gas coalition sets first collective methane reduction goal
Oil and Gas Climate Initiative targets cut in average methane intensity of aggregated upstream operations by one fifth by 2025
'Immediate climate benefits': Shell announces methane emissions target
Oil and gas giant unveils new programme to tackle methane emissions, featuring infrared cameras and advanced leak repair technologies
Meat tax 'inevitable' to beat climate and health crises, says report
'Sin taxes' to reverse the rapid global growth in meat eating are likely in five to 10 years, according to a report for investors managing over $4tn
Oil and gas majors announce investments in carbon-cutting technologies
Low emission cement, high efficiency vehicle engines and carbon capture and storage technology will receive support from group's $1bn joint investment fund
Hidden cost of feeding grain to farm animals to hit $1.32tn a year
Campaigners say humans must address the huge hidden costs of industrial farming, such as wasted food and calories
Why eating grass-fed beef isn't going to help fight climate change
Tara Garnett explores new research that confirms grazing livestock - even in a best-case scenario - are net contributors to the climate problem
Global carbon emissions stood still in 2016, offering climate hope
The new data is a welcome sign of progress in the battle against global warming but many challenges remain, including methane from cattle
Court rules Trump administration must enforce methane standards
Federal court lands blow against President Trump's assault on US environmental regulations
BusinessGreen Insight Report: Tackling livestock emissions
New report explores the exciting new market for feeds capable of slashing agricultural emissions
Market for methane-cutting livestock feed heats up, BusinessGreen report finds
BusinessGreen Insight Report investigates developing market for farm animal feed additives that can help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
Toyota unveils purifying billboards to promote pollution-busting Mirai
Eco-billboards around Los Angeles and San Francisco suck pollutants out of the air
Carbon Trust inks deal with IFC to beef-up livestock emissions programme
Agreement between Carbon Trust and World Bank Group member to initially focus on cutting emissions and costs in Brazil's growing beef sector
Rapid rise in methane emissions in 10 years surprises scientists
Methane warms planet 20 times as much as similar CO2 volumes but lack of monitoring means scientists can't be sure of sources