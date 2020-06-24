MEES
'Disappointing and unsurprising': No landlords 'named and shamed' for breaking fuel poverty rules
Concerns remain that MEES energy efficiency rules for rental properties in England and Wales are not being robustly policed
Are UK landlords falling foul of energy efficiency rules going unpunished?
As tighter Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) come into force, there are widespread concerns the rules are not being properly policed
Energy efficiency 'U-turn': Tougher rules to force more landlords to upgrade homes
Government tweaks MEES rules to require more landlords to install energy efficiency measures, but campaigners warn some of the coldest properties will still be exempt
Landlords step up calls for energy efficiency improvement tax breaks
Residential Landlords Association calls on Treasury to incentivise upgrades needed to deliver on new energy efficiency standards
New energy efficiency standards are welcome - but government must beef them up
MEES rules introduced on April 1 will come to nothing unless tougher requirements are placed on landlords, warns Bioregional's Nicholas Schoon
Landlords call for green tax breaks as energy efficiency rules take force
As of April 1, commercial and residential rental properties need to hit energy efficiency rating 'E' for new tenants
Survey: 'Shocking' lack of landlord awareness of energy efficiency rules
Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) regulations come into effect on April 1st, yet landlord survey finds 'staggering' level of ignorance of their implications
Thousands of UK commercial landlords could be at risk from MEES energy efficiency rules - and they don't even know it
New data suggests even those buildings with a compliant 'E' rating may actually be in breach of new legislation entering into force in April
MEES Extension: A sign of things to come for domestic landlords
Maria Connolly of law firm TLT explains why new energy efficiency rules for landlords are only heading in one direction
Landlords to face limited upgrade bill under proposed changes to energy efficiency rules
Government consults on removing exemption for landlords unable to access 'no cost' financing, but campaigners remain frustrated at decision to cap costs at £2,500
Green Deal availability set to scupper landlords hunting for energy efficiency exemptions
Green Deal Finance Company confirms Green Deal is available nationwide to all qualifying applicants, quashing fears lack of 'no-cost' funding could offer landlords an escape from energy efficiency rules