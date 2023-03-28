Delays to energy efficiency standards could cost private renters £1bn

The government's failure to finalise new energy efficiency standards for private rented homes that were scheduled to take effect in 2025 is fuelling fears the rules could be further postponed, leaving bill payers facing £1bn in higher energy bills, according to a new analysis.

In early 2021, the government consulted on proposals that would see the Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) for the private rented sector strengthened. The new rules would require all new tenancies to have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of Band C or above from 2025, while all tenancies, including existing lets, would have to comply with the strengthened standard from 2028.

At present, privately rented homes only have to boast an EPC rating of Band E to be let, contributing to high energy bills and widespread fuel poverty in rented homes, as well as higher carbon emissions.

However, the government has failed to confirm the new rules, despite the fact the consultation was completed over two years ago. As such, landlords have called upon Ministers to delay the start date for the new standards, arguing that confirming the new regulations would not give landlords enough time to make the necessary upgrades to properties. Earlier this year, the National Residential Landlords Association argued that the original timeline for the new standards was "dead in the water".

In response, an analysis from think tank E3G calculated that the failure to strengthen rules for rented properties was costing tenants an average of £570 a year.

And today a separate analysis from the Energy Climate and Intelligence Unit (ECIU) has warned any move to delay the proposed standards would leave more than 2.4 million privately rented homes in England that are currently below an EPC Band C rating facing higher bills for longer.

The government is tipped to finally respond to its consultation and confirm the new MEES rules as part of its 'Green Day' package of measures to strengthen the UK's Net Zero Strategy, which is expected later this week.

According to the ECIU, if the government concedes to calls from landlords and delays implementing the new standards by two years it could cost billpayers more than £1bn under a medium gas price scenario. Conversely, analysis shows that if all private sector homes were required to meet EPC Band C in 2025 rather than 2028 it could save renters nearly £11bn by 2050.

Jess Ralston, energy analyst at the ECIU, said the government will come under pressure from landlords and tenants alike if it fails to clarify its plans.

"Privately rented homes are often cold, unhealthy and are likely to cost the billpayer and taxpayer billions because of their poor insulation," she said. "Encouraging private landlords to invest in their properties will lift local economies while saving the NHS millions.

"Questions are being asked about why something as simple as confirming a new standard is taking this long when it could save households cash and generate growth at a time when UK growth is at best sluggish."

Ralston also reflected that privately rented homes were more likely to be cold, unhealthy and cost the billpayer and taxpayer billions because of their poor insulation.

According to figures cited by the ECIU, almost one in four privately rented homes are classed as "non-decent" - roughly double the rate found in the owner occupier and socially rented sectors.

Moreover, the government's English Housing Survey found that 24 per cent of tenants live in fuel poverty versus one-in-five in the social rented sector and one-in-10 of owner-occupied homes. Additionally, 56 per cent of privately rented homes fall below EPC band C - far higher than the 31 per cent of socially rented households.

A recent Citizen's Advice report also found that 1.6 million children are living in privately rented homes that are cold, damp or have significant mould, with private renters in homes rated EPC Band D to G 73 per cent more likely to experience damp than those in homes rated A to C.

Further analysis by the Buildings Research Establishment and the Department of Health has shown that while excess cold in privately rented homes cost the NHS £1.2bn a year, the health service saves 42p for every £1 spent on "keeping homes warm".

Today's analysis also shows that if the National Audit Office's £38bn estimate for the total cost of the government's Energy Price Guarantee support package proves accurate, then privately rented accommodation would likely receive more than £7.5bn - over a fifth of the funding accounting for less than a fifth of households - as a result of poorer energy efficiency.

However, landlords' groups have maintained that they require sufficient time and funding arrangements to make improvements that could cost tens of thousands of pounds to make the least efficient homes compliant with the new rules.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: "We have made huge strides improving the energy efficiency of homes since 2010, including across the private rented sector. Just last week we announced a further £1.8bn of support to make homes, schools and hospitals more energy efficient.

"We have also consulted on how to go further still and will respond in due course."

The ECIU analysis comes ahead of the government's much-anticipated 'Green Day' decarbonisation policy package amid hopes that an update to the Net Zero Strategy could deliver a revamped energy efficiency programme - especially after the government recently announced a target to cut energy use by 15 per cent by 2030 and appointed a new Energy Efficiency Taskforce.

It also follows the allocation of "nearly £2bn" in funds for building energy efficiency upgrades through the Home Upgrade Grant, which targets off-gas grid homes with Energy Performance Certyificate (EPC) ratings of D and below, the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, and the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme.

