Energy efficiency drive could save businesses £6bn, government estimates

Firms urged to scale up energy efficiency efforts by the government ahead of new data reporting obligations coming into force next month

British businesses are being urged by the government to ramp up their energy efficiency efforts in order to help cut costs and combat climate change, estimating that cutting business energy use by a fifth over the next decade could reap £6bn a year in savings.

The intervention comes ahead of new regulations entering into force next month which require around 12,000 large or listed UK businesses to for begin submitting data on their energy use and emissions alongside their annual financial reports for the first time.

Companies must also set out the measures they are taking to reduce energy consumption as part of the Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting (SECR) requirements, which applies to firms for with financial years commencing on or after 1 April 2019. Businesses can also include information on their supply chain's energy use and emissions as part of their submission, the government said.

The measures are aimed at encouraging companies to invest in efforts to cut their energy use and carbon emissions, with the government having set an aim in its 2017 Clean Growth Strategy to reduce corporate energy use by 20 per cent by 2030.

Energy and Clean Growth Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said reaching the 2030 goal could save firms as much as £6bn a year in costs, while also reducing CO2 by 22 million tonnes, roughly equivalent to the annual emissions of 4.6 million cars.

"Evidence shows that reporting energy use saves businesses on their bills, can boost productivity and attract increasingly green-minded customers by showing they're committed to fighting climate change," he said. "These latest requirements are coming into force in this year of climate action and will help take businesses' energy savings to the next level, cutting emissions and boosting bottom lines as we work towards net zero by 2050."

The new SERC regulation builds on existing requirements for companies to carry out full energy audits at least every four years under the Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme (ESOS), with the latest government data from the scheme showing how it has helped generate enough collective energy savings since 2015 to help power 180,000 average homes a year.

The latest moves from the government come amid growing calls for Ministers to step up efforts to tackle the carbon impact and costs associated with the UK's building stock, which accounts for around 30 per cent of the country's total greenhouse gas emissions. Parliament's Business Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Committee last year warned the UK has no chance of meeting its 2050 net zero target without stronger action on energy efficiency, and the government has faced increasing pressure - including from the Committee on Climate Change - to set out ambitious policies to address the problem ahead of the critical global UN climate change summit in Glasgow later this year.

The government has pledged to ensure new homes are built without fossil fuel heating from 2025 under its proposed Future Homes Standard, and last month Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick suggested that zero carbon homes should be built as standard within the next five years. Housing Minister Christopher Pincher also this week announced the launch of a new contest, backed by RIBA, the Building Research Establishment, and the Design Council - which is calling on architects to come forward with new proposals for high-quality, low-carbon, and age-friendly homes for the UK's growing elderly population. "This competition will harness all that technology has to offer to bring in a housing revolution: new low carbon homes that deliver low energy bills and independent living for older generations," Pincher said.

However, tackling CO2 and fuel poverty in the UK's existing homes and buildings is still widely seen as one of the single biggest challenges towards achieving the government's goal of net zero emissions by 2050. At almost 70 million tonnes, the amount of CO2 produced by UK homes in 2018 was more than that from all of the country's power stations, according to the government's greenhouse gas data.

The scale of the challenge was laid bare yet again yesterday in an investigation led by the BBC which found almost two-thirds of UK homes fail to meet long-term energy efficiency standards, with more than 12 million homes falling below grade C on their Energy Performance Certificates (EPC), which rank buildings on a scale from A-G.

The government set a target in 2014 to lift all fuel poor homes to at least EPC band C by 2030, but there have long been fears the target is at high risk of being missed.

The reports follow investigations by BusinessGreen last year which found widespread evidence that even existing regulations aimed at improving energy efficiency in rented homes appear to be poorly enforced and policed, with many homes found listed for rent which failed to meet legal standards.

The Conservative Party pledged to deliver £6.3bn of funding to enhance the energy efficiency of disadvantaged homes in its election manifesto last year, but details of this programme have yet to emerge. However, the government told the BBC it is currently exploring "how to halve the cost of retrofitting properties and investing over £320m into helping heat homes with lower carbon alternatives, such as heat networks and heat pumps", while recent reports have suggested the upcoming Budget could include new incentives to encourage homeowners to undertake green upgrades for their properties.