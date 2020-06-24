meat-free
Impossible pork and food from thin air join the latest meat substitute innovations
Plant-based meat alternatives continue to grow in popularity, driving innovation from California to Finland
Greggs' vegan steak bakes hit shops as Costa launches vegan toastie
High street food chains kick-off Veganuary 2020 with expansion of plant-based offerings following huge success of vegan sausage roll
Bloomberg to introduce 'Meatless Monday' to cut its catering carbon footprint
Canteens at firm's New York and New Jersey offices will boost number of plant-based meal options, cutting out meat entirely every Monday