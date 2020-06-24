Masdar
From Abu Dhabi to Colombia, electric buses take to the streets
Masdar to deliver first all-electric bus service in the Middle East, as BYD continues Latin American expansion drive
Batwind: Battery installed on Hywind floating offshore wind farm hailed as 'world first'
Masdar and Equinor will now begin testing of 'Batwind' battery storage and offshore wind project
'An investment in future generations': Inside the world's largest solar project
The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is set to deliver 5GW capacity by 2030, making it the largest in the world - BusinessGreen pays a visit to the desert power plant
Masdar expands renewables portfolio amid flurry of solar deals across Middle East
Abu Dhabi firm to develop wind projects in Egypt and solar in Jordan, as International Solar Alliance eyes $1tr of private investment gloabally
Electric, automated, on demand: What might city travel look like by 2030?
A combination of digitisation, ever faster WiFi, and more advanced self-driving EVs could revolutionise green urban spaces - but how soon will this smart city vision be realised?
Statoil and Masdar step up 'Batwind' offshore wind storage collaboration
Firms to analyse Hywind floating offshore wind plus battery storage project in Scotland and explore potential for wider use of the technology
Masdar and EDF table record low bid for Saudi solar project
Energy giants are prepared to build 300MW solar farm for a record breaking price of $0.0178/KwH
Masdar snaps up stake in Peterhead floating wind farm
Norwegian energy giant Statoil sells 25 per cent stake in world's first floating wind farm project off coast of Scotland
Global solar market tipped to hit 756GW by 2025, as world's lowest cost solar farm edges forward
GlobalData report predicts compound annual growth rate of over 13 per cent for global solar PV market over the next decade
Masdar, Statoil and Statkraft secure £1.3bn for Dudgeon offshore wind farm
Major financial milestone means 402MW wind farm off the Norfolk coast becomes the first CfD-backed offshore wind project to reach financial close
Zayed Future Energy Prize calls on leading clean tech firms to enter funding race
High-profile $4m prize extends deadline for entries to the end of June, as Jonathon Porritt urges energy storage sector to get involved
Geothermal map aims to point developers to global hotspots
International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the European Space Agency publish free tool designed to help investors and developers gauge regions' geothermal potential
Sustainable Masdar City is a breath of fresh air
Ambitious project outside Abu Dhabi is inspiring new sustainable innovations
Masdar buys Dudgeon offshore wind stake for £525m
Abu Dhabi renewable energy company buys half of Statoil's share of the project to take 35 per cent ownership
Masdar cuts ribbon on Samoa's first wind farm
Abu Dhabi backed green investment giant says Pacific Islands renewables projects are cutting both costs and carbon emissions for developing nations
London Array expansion plans ditched
Consortium behind world's largest offshore wind farm says concerns over birdlife make planned extension to 1GW impossible
Etihad expects biofuel flights within five years
Company teams up with Total, Boeing, and Masdar to develop sustainable aviation biofuel industry in the United Arab Emirates
Jordan eyes first large-scale wind farm
117MW Tafila wind farm should be fully operational in 2015, increasing the country's power capacity by three per cent
Masdar digs deep for Middle East's first carbon capture project
Abu Dhabi investment fund joins with national oil company to develop $122.5m CCUS infrastructure project
London Array to sell off grid links for £459m
Ofgem hails largest offshore wind transmission deal to date as Vestas unveils its biggest wind turbine blade on the Isle of Wight
The UK's biggest offshore wind farms
As the Prime Minister cuts the ribbon on London Array, BusinessGreen runs down the largest wind farms generating power off the British coastline
Cameron cuts ribbon on world's largest offshore wind farm
Prime Minister hails landmark London Array offshore wind farm, as campaigners urge him to build on success of renewables sector
Seychelles flicks switch on first renewable energy project
New Masdar wind farm funded by Abu Dhabi development fund will help island nation cut costs of importing diesel
Masdar poised to invest £1bn with UK Green Investment Bank
Abu Dhabi renewable energy firm to sign MoU in London as China and EDF step up plans to collaborate on new nuclear projects