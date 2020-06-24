marine
Report: UK wind and marine energy exports worth £525m a year
UK is the 'go-to destination' around the world for expertise on designing, building, and further developing wind, wave, and tidal energy projects, RenewableUK claims
A TIGER in the waves: 'Game-changing' tidal stream project approved in English Channel
€46.8m scheme set to install 8MW of new tidal capacity in the Channel between England and France
IPCC: Rapidly rising seas and warming oceans threatening livelihoods, scientists warn
Latest sobering assessment from world's top scientists details the damage being wrought by climate change on the world's oceans, glaciers, and ice sheets
Government to pump £200m into EV charge points
First £70m will double number of rapid chargers by 2024
Could seagrass save us? WWF launches massive marine restoration scheme
Underwater seagrass habitat captures carbon from the atmosphere 35 times more effectively than rainforests
Atlantis and GE deepen marine energy partnership
Partnership aims to accelerate the development of technology for Atlantis's marine renewables business, including second stage of the high profile MeyGen project
IKEA and shipping giant CMA CGM to pilot first sustainable marine biofuel
Swedish furniture retailer teams up with shipping giant CMA CGM, GoodShipping Program and Port of Rotterdam to test marine biofuel made from forest residues and waste cooking oil
Athelia Sustainable Ocean Fund reaches first close as it eyes $100m target
Ecosphere Capital Ltd announces first close of fund aimed at unlocking impact investments for marine and coastal projects in developing countries
Can a lifeline be found for embattled Normandie Hydro tidal energy project?
Naval Energies pulls plug on tidal business citing lack of commercial prospects, leaving uncertain future for flagship French pilot project
WaveSub clean energy prototype completes installation off Cornish coast
Marine Power Systems hails successful deployment of its first wave energy device as new phase of sea-based testing begins
Report: Tidal stream energy could deliver £1.4bn boost to UK by 2030
ORE Catapult research finds development of wave and tidal stream energy in UK could boost jobs while cutting costs and emissions
UK promises to help protect coral reefs from climate change
UK government joins the Coral Reef Declaration which co-ordinates scientific research and conservation work for reefs around the world
As Hywind project smashes expectations, are floating renewables ready for launch?
Masdar confirms flagship floating turbine project off the coast of Scotland has been operating at 65 per cent capacity
Only 30 Mexican porpoises left: Can business stop an extinction?
Strong laws to protect wildlife are the first step in any conservation effort, but the potential of business to strengthen policy should not be overlooked, argues ClientEarth's Quentin Marchais
Michael Gove launches new UK centre for sustainable oceans
The Collaborative Centre for Sustainable Aquaculture Futures will focus on sea animal health, food safety and protection of aquatic environment
New wave energy generator hits the water
The WaveSub prototype from Welsh developers Marine Power Systems begins sub-sea testing phase in Cornwall
Report: Almost 140 countries can switch to 100 per cent clean energy
Wind, water and sunlight can power all energy sectors in 139 countries, claim Stanford researchers
Is the tide turning on ocean energy? Subsea energy and storage hub powers up in Scotland
Experimental device combining subsea energy generation and storage is "performing in line with technical predictions" according to its developers
Government plans to ban microbeads by October 2017
Defra plans to change legislation by October 2017 to end UK sale of toiletry products containing tiny pieces of plastic harmful to marine life