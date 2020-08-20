Ocean Rebellion: XR offshoot trains sights on cruise industry's climate impact

Activist group to carry out ''a series of escalating actions' against The World cruise liner, currently moored in Cornwall

A group of Extinction Rebellion (XR) campaigners have turned their focus towards highlighting the degradation of marine ecosystems, sparking a seafaring offshoot of the influential pressure group which aims to target its activitism against the luxury cruise industry.

Dubbed Ocean Rebellion, the new activist group plans to carry out a series of non-violent direct actions targeting high-profile companies it claims are responsible for fuelling the collapse of ocean ecosystems, it announced in a statement yesterday.

Describing itself as the "sea-faring sister of Extinction Rebelllion", Ocean Rebellion said it aimed to push the UN to take firmer action against the drivers of "marine emergencies" including over-fishing, deep-sea mining and greenhouse gas emissions.

The announcement marks a new frontier for XR-affiliated activists, who last year forced shutdowns of large parts of cities around the world, including London, in a bid to raise awareness of climate change and force governments to act. XR has been widely credited - alongside a confluence of weather events, Greta Thunberg and Sir David Attenborough - with helping to force the urgency of the climate crisis onto the global agenda over the past two years, although some of its statements and activities have also come in for heavy criticism.

In the immediate term, the new Oceans Rebellion offshoot group plans to target the cruise industry, arguing that "the climate impact of shipping is mushrooming" and the average cruise liner pumps out three times more climate pollution per person for every mile travelled than the equivalent flight. The global shipping sector as whole is estimated to be responsible for around three per cent of total emissions.

It's first target is a cruise ship named The World, which claims to be "the largest residential cruise ship on the planet". Currently moored in Falmouth Harbour in Cornwall, Ocean Rebellion yesterday promised "an escalating series of actions" against the luxury liner, which it has accused of pumping out "ten times more greenhouse gases per person per mile than a jumbo jet".

In response, however, The World contested its characterisation by Ocean Rebellion, telling BusinessGreen that it is "committed to respecting the environment".

"The World is a clean class vessel that conforms to industry best practices regarding emissions, water treatment, sewage plant and waste management systems," the firm said in a statement. "It operates on low sulphur - less than 0.1 per cent sulphur - marine gas oil, the cleanest marine fuel available and has a Zero Discharge to Sea policy - no solid garbage of any kind is released to sea, even when permitted by international pollution regulations."