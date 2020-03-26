manufacturing
Ofgem's TCR will be another barrier to Net Zero
The TCR is the wrong policy at the wrong time, argues MakeUK's Frank Aaskov
BMW becomes first carmaker to join responsible mining initiative
Carmakers are coming under increasing pressure to ensure the materials used for electric vehicle production are responsibly sourced
Child's play: Mattel eyes 100 per cent recycled and recyclable toys by 2030
Firm behind Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price plans to launch first toy made from and packaged in green materials in early 2020
'It is a very exciting industry to be in': Lord Barker on UK politics, Russia and net zero aluminium
Conservative peer and former Climate Change Minister is now on a mission to decarbonise the global aluminium sector at Russian giant EN+
Kingspan promises net zero carbon manufacturing by 2030
Building materials giant unveils fresh set of green targets under its 'Planet Passionate' strategy
Why the government risks undermining its flagship industrial energy efficiency fund
The government is wasting the potential of its Industrial Energy Transformation Fund, argues Frank Aaskov from UK Steel and Make UK
Brexit risks baking in a manufacturing disadvantage for UK business
Refusing to follow EU rules on energy efficiency standards will put UK manufacturers on the back foot, Andrew Warren warns
Europe's fashion habit fourth largest cause of environmental pressures
The negative environmental impact of textiles production is beaten only by food, housing and transport, new research reveals
Could getting to Net Zero double the cost of cement?
President of the World Cement Association argues technologies such as carbon capture can slash emissions but they will also make cement more expensive
Global Briefing: Crisp giant Frito-Lay unveils plan for zero emission manufacturing
All the green business news from around the world this week
Can new EU 'right to repair' product rules 'inspire the rest of the world'?
New EU ecodesign rules will require TVs, fridges and dishwashers to be easier to recycle and more energy efficient
Ecodesign: Government seeks efficiency boost from electrical products
Consultation launched on plans to update UK ecodesign requirements for energy-related products such as fridges, washing machines, lighting and computer servers
Is hydrogen the next step for steelmaking?
Finding a clean way to make virgin steel will be essential for the UK to meet its 2050 net zero emissions goal, says Make UK's Frank Aaskov
Plastics crisis: Sainsbury's ditches plastic tampon applicators
No own-brand tampons will use plastic applicators as supermarket bids to 'remove unnecessary plastic' from its product lines
Reports: Investors eye £900m British Steel turnaround plan to deliver 'greenest steel in Europe'
Plan to convert beleaguered Scunthorpe steelworks to produce less carbon intensive steel is being drawn up by interested buyer Ataer Holding, reports suggest
Everest, climate fear, and dishwashers: Can Arçelik change the world with white goods?
Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of electronics giant Arçelik, tells BusinessGreen about climbing Everest, his climate change fears, and why he has no intention of going to Mars
Google promises to increase use of recycled plastic in gadgets
Tech giant has pledged to make product shipments carbon neutral by 2020
Climate change could cause steel sector's profits to melt away, CDP warns
Analysts warn sector could face "significant losses" if it fails to cut emissions fast enough
Cement industry must commit to net zero by 2050, say investors
Members of the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change and Climate Action 100+ write to board chairs of world's largest cement firms calling for more climate action
Hype and hope for hydrogen
It has long been touted as a key pillar of the low carbon economy, but is the hydrogen sector finally starting to live up to its promise?
Denim giants commit to green design guidelines
Gap, H&M, Lee, Mud Jeans, Tommy Hilfiger, and Reformation are among fashion giants to sign up to new circular principles for denim design
Increasing tailwinds behind renewables
Wind turbine manufacturers are on the winning side of the world's changing energy mix, reports Liontrust's Mike Appleby
Government slammed for 'appalling' delay in action on toxic chemicals
MPs on the Environmental Audit Committee warn chemical pollution is a growing problem in the UK and argue the government has been slow to act
'The future of mobility is electric': Jaguar Land Rover to build electric cars in UK
Castle Bromwich plant will be re-tooled to produce Jaguar XJ as carmaker claims the 'future of mobility is electric'