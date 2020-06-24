Mainstream Renewable Power
Eni and Mainstream Renewable Power eye joint UK offshore wind bids
Italian oil and gas giant to collaborate with global wind and solar developer on clean energy projects in the UK, as well as Africa and Southeast Asia
'The game is up for fossil fuels': How Mainstream Renewable Power fought through the financial crisis to unlock a greener future
Global wind and solar developer's CEO talks to BusinessGreen about past challenges and brighter times ahead for renewables
'Strong ambition': EDF snaps up giant Neart Na Gaoithe offshore wind farm
450MW offshore wind project was threatened by bitter legal battle with the RSPB, but is now on course to start generating by 2023
Companies urge RSPB to drop fight against Scottish offshore wind farm
Coalition of 29 firms in the supply chain for the proposed 450MW Neart na Gaoithe wind farm call on charity to abandon its legal challenge amid concerns over further delays to the project
RSPB revives fight against Scottish offshore wind farms
Bird charity lodges appeal bid directly with Supreme Court, potentially spelling further delays for wind farms including giant Neart na Gaoithe offshore project
Vietnam to get 800MW offshore wind boost as Solarcentury cuts ribbon on 40MW Chile project
Clean energy growth around the world as Vietnam begins onshore wind drive and Solarcentury completes 40MW solar project in Chile
Court ruling throws lifeline to over 2GW of Scottish offshore wind projects
But long-running legal battle could continue if RSPB opts to appeal decision to the Supreme Court