A confident, green world is within our grasp after Covid-19

  • Andy Kinsella, Mainstream Renewable Power
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Trillions of dollars will be spent to stimulate the global economy after the pandemic - we must not continue the mistake of fossil fuel dependency, argues Mainstream Renewable Power CEO Andy Kinsella

As governments start to ease lockdown measures and commence the long road to recovery, we are faced with a unique opportunity to position our global economy on an accelerated trajectory towards a confident,...

To continue reading...

More on Energy

More news

Reports: Chancellor preps green jobs 'revolution'
Reports: Chancellor preps green jobs 'revolution'

As new study suggests net zero transition could create over 350,000 new jobs and deliver £90bn in economic benefits, Rishi Sunak is said to be preparing a green jobs package that promises to go beyond previous manifesto promises