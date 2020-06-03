A confident, green world is within our grasp after Covid-19
Trillions of dollars will be spent to stimulate the global economy after the pandemic - we must not continue the mistake of fossil fuel dependency, argues Mainstream Renewable Power CEO Andy Kinsella
As governments start to ease lockdown measures and commence the long road to recovery, we are faced with a unique opportunity to position our global economy on an accelerated trajectory towards a confident,...
More news
Government blocks plans for extension to Vattenfall's Thanet offshore wind farm
The government yesterday refused development consent for a 34-turbine extension to the Thanet wind farm off the coast of Kent, citing concerns about the project's impact on shipping, ports and marine navigation.
Reports: Chancellor preps green jobs 'revolution'
As new study suggests net zero transition could create over 350,000 new jobs and deliver £90bn in economic benefits, Rishi Sunak is said to be preparing a green jobs package that promises to go beyond previous manifesto promises
Report: Private companies' ESG scores improve countries' macroeconomic growth
University of Oxford study – which provides 'hard numbers' to policy makers that private sector ESG scores impact countries' macroeconomic performance – adds to the growing debate over whether loans handed out to reboot economies post Covid-19 should...
A confident, green world is within our grasp after Covid-19
Trillions of dollars will be spent to stimulate the global economy after the pandemic - we must not continue the mistake of fossil fuel dependency, argues Mainstream Renewable Power CEO Andy Kinsella