Aker Horizons acquires majority stake in Mainstream Renewable Power in €1bn equity deal

Norwegian investor snaps up 75 per cent stake in wind and solar developer providing boost for plans to establish global renewable energy major

Mainstream Renewable Power has agreed to sell a 75 per cent stake in its business to Norwegian investor Aker Horizons as part of a major equity deal announced yesterday that values the global wind and solar developer at around €1bn.

The agreement, which is subject to regulatory approval, provides a boost to Mainstream Renewable Power's plans to bring 5.5GW of wind and solar assets to financial close by 2023 ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO) on the stock market, the company said.

Founded in 2008, the Dublin-based firm has built up significant interests in large scale solar and onshore and offshore wind projects across Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Africa, and is involved in more than 1.2GW of major capital projects currently under construction.

Previous offshore wind developments from the company have also included the 450MW Neart na Gaoithe project in Scotland and the 1.2GW Hornsea One project off the coast of Yorkshire in the UK.

Mainstream Renewable Power said it would remain focused on delivering its 10GW global development pipeline as well as on growing its portfolio in existing and new markets in support of its ambition to become one of the world's first renewable energy majors.

The company also confirmed that following the acquisition it will continue to operate under its existing brand and management team under CEO Mary Quaney, while founder Eddie O'Connor would remain as chairman and will retain a "significant minority interest in the business".

"We are delighted to have such a highly respected business as Aker Horizons on board, enabling Mainstream to materially accelerate its growth plans to deliver a global portfolio of wind and solar assets," said Quaney, who took over as CEO from Andy Kinsella last year. "We plan to bring 5.5GW of renewable assets to financial close globally by 2023, which sets us firmly on track to becoming one of the world's first pure-play renewable energy majors."

Kristian Røkke, CEO of Aker Horizons - a wholly-owned subsidiary of industrial investment company Aker ASA - described Mainstream Renewable Power as a "pioneer in renewables", and hailed the deal as evidence of its "planet positive investing" strategy.

"Through the acquisition of Mainstream, Aker Horizons will gain a platform to drive forward its plans in renewable energy and position itself in a growing market for hybrid projects," he said.