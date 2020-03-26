Lord Turner
'Net zero must mean zero': What can we expect from the CCC's pivotal 1.5C advice?
As the Committee on Climate Change gears up to provide its hotly-anticipated net zero advice to the government, green economy experts explain what to expect
Net zero operations for industry and transport possible by mid-century, research finds
It is technically and financially possible to decarbonise heavy industry and transport around the world by 2060, Energy Transitions Commission concludes
Energy Transitions Commission: halving global emissions by 2040 'within reach'
Big businesses line up to endorse report arguing renewables and wider electrification can cut emissions in half by 2040
Ultra-low cost renewables are on the horizon, says Lord Turner
Former Climate Change Committee chair optimistic on continuing falls in renewables costs and suggests smart meters should be opt-out rather than opt-in
Climate Committee urges government to tie boiler upgrades to Green Deal
Lord Turner says 11.5 million more households would fit better insulation if compelled to do so during other renovations
Lord Turner to step down as chairman of climate committee
Applications invited as hunt begins to find successor
Climate Committee chief warns green aviation could prove impossible
"It may be that aviation is the place we use fossil fuels," Lord Adair Turner tells London conference
Gordon Brown: EU cuts must go deeper to get Copenhagen climate deal
Prime minister tells the Guardian he hopes the EU will agree to a cut in emissions of 30% by 2020
Demand for air travel must be cut, says Lord Turner
Committee on Climate Change to recommend flight numbers fall drastically
Green home makeover will cost up to £15,000, says climate watchdog chief
Lord Turner reiterates view that government must step up pace of low carbon transition with increased investment in green homes and electric cars
Turner: We must aim to "over achieve" on carbon budget
Chair of Committee on Climate Change advises government to ignore emission cuts related to recession and aim to beat short-term carbon targets
MPs to grill Turner and Miliband over carbon targets
Environmental Audit Committee expected to question Committee on Climate Change's use of "shockingly optimistic" scientific models
Lord Turner to unveil £150bn green tax overhaul
Green Fiscal Commission proposes £3,300 tax on gas guzzlers, as part of plan to double tax take from green taxes
Climate Committee report - the reaction
UK's green business community give their views on the Committee on Climate Change's first annual report
Climate Committee recommendations - at a glance
BusinessGreen.com takes the microscope to the Climate Committee's first annual report and asks what are the chances of its recommendations being implemented
UK climate committee report: must do better
Committee warns pace of emission reductions needs to increase at least four-fold if UK is to meet carbon budgets
Nice carbon budget, shame about the targets
The government's desire to cut UK emissions 80 per cent by 2050 may be admirable, but do its targets go far enough?
Carbon budgets confirm low carbon revolution is ready to roll
Following Lord Turner's report, all business leaders must finally accept that the rapid decarbonisation of the UK economy is now inevitable
Green business groups applaud ambitious carbon budgets
UK firms urged to tackle energy use now or face higher bills and diminishing competitiveness