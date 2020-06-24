Loop
Sky backs Loop with $2m Ocean Ventures investment
Loop becomes latest investment from Sky Ocean Ventures, as broadcaster pumps $2m into reusable packaging programme
Meet the Green Radicals: New report reveals secrets of some of UK's most radical business leaders
Full report features interviews with XR activist Farhana Yamin, Green Party leader Jonathan Bartley, and radical business leaders from Lush, Loop, Good Energy, and many others
Cascade and Tide join Loop packaging re-use scheme
Two of America's best-known detergent brands will now be available to US customers in reusable packaging
Pioneering circular shopping system launches in Paris
Pilot scheme involving French retailer Carrefour gives customers the option to buy products in packaging that can be returned and reused
Loop the loop
The new global initiative from some of the world's biggest brands could finally help make the circular economy a reality at scale