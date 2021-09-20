Evian debuts 100 per cent recycled plastic bottle

Evian water has today unveiled a new recycled plastic bottle in partnership with clean technology company Loop, marking a major step towards its goal of using 100 per cent recycled plastic in all its plastic bottles by 2025.

The new bottle, named 'evian Loop', will roll out from the beginning of 2022, following nearly four years of development since the two companies first announced their partnership in 2018. The bottle is made from rPET, recycled polyethylene terephthalate, a polyester used in most plastic bottle manufacturing that is nearly impossible to breakdown and is a large contributor to plastic waste.

Loop has engineered technology which breaks down low-value PET plastics, found in packaging, synthetic fabrics, and even waste found in the ocean, and breaks the plastic down so it can be purified and transformed into Loop PET plastic packaging.

"Keeping plastic out of nature and within the circular economy is a key priority for evian as we continue to work to become part of the solution to tackle environmental issues," said Shweta Harit, vice president of marketing at Evian. "A new era of sustainability, this latest innovation launch is a gamechanger and an important milestone on our ambitious sustainability journey. By partnering with Loop Industries, we can look to accelerate our drive to keep the use of virgin plastic to an absolute minimum, whilst also preserving the uniqueness and purity of our natural mineral water."

Daniel Solomita, founder and CEO of Loop Industries, said he was proud to launch the new bottle, which is the first commercial production of a consumer drinks bottles made entirely from Loop's 100 per cent recycled PET.

"We are particularly proud that this milestone is being achieved in partnership with iconic global beverage brand Evian," he added. "With the completion of our small-scale production facility in Terrebonne Quebec, we are now producing commercial volumes of PET resin for global brand companies, using local waste plastic that would otherwise not be recycled."

In June, Loop announced a strategic partnership with South Korean chemical company, SK geo centric to fund the introduction of Loop technology to Asia, following plans to build recycling facilities in Europe and North America.

The partnership represents the next stage in Evian's efforts to achieve zero plastic waste ahead of its 2025 target date of using 100 per cent recycled plastic. It follows moves to introduce label-free bottles, a recycled plastic bottle design only available in Switzerland, Belgium, Germany and the UK, and an at-home water dispenser, which uses 60 per cent less plastic that a 1.5 litre bottle but holds nearly three times the volume.