The tech giant recently showcased how automation and AI is enabling 'made to fit' packaging and optimised same day deliveries - BusinessGreen Intelligence asks what it means for the company's net zero journey
Robots may not yet dream of electric sheep, but do they have a sense of 'touch'? The answer, according to tech giant Amazon, is 'yes'. And that mastery of touch means they can be put to use packing...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis