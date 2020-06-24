local council
More than half of councils demand tougher building standards than Westminster
STA research reveals more than half of local authorities require developers to outperform building regulations set by Westminster, amid concerns government will remove crucial powers
ClientEarth puts councils 'on notice' over climate inaction
Campaigning climate lawyers warn they will bring legal challenges against councils who fail to demonstrate action to tackle the climate emergency
Some suggestions for the Spending Review
Matthew Farrow of the Environmental Industries Commission sets out some key asks for the Chancellor, from greener homes to EV infrastructure