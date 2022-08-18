Defra pushes councils to work more closely with National Highways to tackle air pollution

Councils in England are to be encouraged to work more closely with the government's highways agency on efforts to cut air pollution, under strengthened air quality guidance for local authorities published today by the Department for Environment, Rood and Rural Affairs (Defra).

Under the powers of the Environment Act, National Highways is set to become the first designated 'Relevant Public Authority', which gives it a legal requirement to work together with local authorities to take effective measures to meet air quality standards, the government announced today.

Defra noted that while National Highways - a state-owned company responsible for managing England's motorways and major A-roads - already works with councils to improve air quality, the new statutory requirement is aimed at providing a more consistent approach to meeting local air quality objectives on road networks.

The move has been reflected in the government's Local Air Quality Management (LAQM) Policy Guidance, which has also been updated to reflect legislative changes introduced through last year's Environment Act in order to help clarify roles and responsibilities within local government, Defra said.

The moves follow feedback from public consultations earlier this year, as a result of which Defra said the new guidance would be amended to include several new requirements.

These include requirements for local Air Quality Action Plans to feature a timeline of clear actions that ensure Air Quality Objectives, such as pollution concentration limits, are met and air quality standards improve in local areas, Defra explained.

Councils will also now need to declare Air Quality Management Areas within 12 months of identifying that air pollution thresholds have been breached, in order to ensure that action plans are developed to tackle the problem more rapidly, according to the guidance. Councils will then have to produce an Air Quality Action Plan within 18 months after that.

Elsewhere, Defra said it would also be establishing a new reminder and warning alert system to increase local council compliance with reporting actions they are taking to improve air quality.

"These changes - delivered by our Environment Act - provide a strengthened framework for local councils to meet their air quality objectives, and will ensure that communities are protected sooner with real improvements to the air we breathe," said Environment Minister Steve Double.

Polly Billington, the CEO of the UK100 group of local authorities, welcomed the move to make National Highways a relevant public authority, arguing it would enhance cooperation between local authorities and the road network on tackling air pollution.

"Up until now, our members have found effective engagement with National Highways difficult; they have struggled to find out information, get tangible support and secure funds for air quality action," she said. "We hope this move is a sea change in the relationship between local leaders and National Highways. But we will keep a close eye on developments to ensure National Highways are acting on their new responsibility to work with local authorities to help deliver cleaner air for communities across the country."

Billington said UK100 had been pushing for National Highways to be made a relevant public authority for some time. "The national road network is a major source of pollution, so it is critical to get local leaders and National Highways to work together," she added. "No one stakeholder can tackle air pollution alone."