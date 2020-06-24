local authorities
More than half of councils demand tougher building standards than Westminster
STA research reveals more than half of local authorities require developers to outperform building regulations set by Westminster, amid concerns government will remove crucial powers
'Unacceptable': Councils could be forced to water down green ambitions under government plans
Government wants to remove local authorities' power to set building regulations higher than Westminster, a move which would force many councils to row back on climate ambition
Siemens and UK100 tee up £100bn for local climate action
Financing from local authorities, private capital, and government investment is set to fund pursuit of councils' clean energy goals
ClientEarth puts councils 'on notice' over climate inaction
Campaigning climate lawyers warn they will bring legal challenges against councils who fail to demonstrate action to tackle the climate emergency
Government warned net zero will be impossible without more support for local planners
Government must give local planning authorities more power and money to enable carbon neutral buildings and infrastructure systems if UK is to meet net zero target, industry group warns