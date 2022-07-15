Report: Local authorities 'unprepared' for EV transition

Report: Local authorities 'unprepared' for EV transition

A lack of local investment and awareness means local authorities could struggle to adequately support the switch to EVs and the target to end the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030

Nearly half of English local authorities are unprepared for the nationwide electric vehicle (EV) transition, a new report from fleet management software outfit Geotab has warned.

The report, which was published this week and is titled Destination EV - Accelerating Local Authority EV Transition, argued that despite the UK government's goal to end the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2030, there is "an alarming lack of local investment and awareness regarding the EV transition" among local authorities.

Key findings from the research reveal that three quarters of local authorities surveyed as part of the analysis have transitioned less than 10 per cent of their fleets to EVs, while almost half of local authorities have not yet set a date by which they expect their vehicles to be electric, and most have less than 50 public, home, and depot charge points available for their fleets across their region.

The research was commissioned by fleet tracking firm Geotab in partnership with Political Intelligence and was carried out between January and April 2022. It was conducted by examining how local authorities are enabling the shift to EVs across their own fleets.

Of the local authorities surveyed, 74 per cent are still operating fleet vehicles comprising more than 90 per cent petrol and diesel powered Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles, the report said, while the average electrification rate reported amongst all local authorities stands at only 4.2 per cent.

When researchers asked respondents why they had not yet set target dates for their EV transition respondents cited a number of key barriers, including the high cost and limited availability of specific types of EVs, such as heavy good vehicles (HGVs) and buses. The report also cited "limited resources to dedicate to support such a transition" as an obstacle for local authorities, as well as a lack of sufficient charge points across their regions.  

However, in a study published last year Geotab found that 40 per cent of UK fleet vehicles could switch to EVs today and still save money. Since then soaring fuel costs have further strengthened the financial case for switching to EVs.

"The findings of this report demonstrate a worrying lack of investment by local authorities across England ahead of the switch to electric at the end of this decade," said David Savage, vice president for UK and Ireland at Geotab. "27 per cent of the UK's emissions are attributed to transport, and fleets account for over 50 per cent of new vehicles on the road. Public sector fleet operators are in a position to lead this strategic shift by example—but they need the necessary investment, funding, and tools to support the transition to 100 per cent electric."

However, despite the challenges identified by its research, Geotab said progress is being made. Eighty per cent of local authorities reported at least one EV in their fleets, and despite the low electrification rate across all surveyed local authorities, Leeds City Council, Kingston, West Sussex County Council, and Winchester City Council all reported that 20 per cent or more of their fleets were now electrified.

Destination EV - Accelerating Local Authority EV Transition was researched using Freedom of Information (FOI) data requests. One hundred and thirteen local authorities across England were selected with 98 responding in time for the report's publication.

