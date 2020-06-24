Lloyds Bank
Lloyds pledges to halve emissions from projects it finances by 2030
The UK lender's pledge builds on previous commitments not to finance new coal-fired power stations or Arctic oil and gas exploration
Lloyds Banking Group halts financing for new coal plants
Banking giant will no longer finance coal-fired power stations or thermal coal mines in support of Paris Agreement goals
Mayor of London launches £500m business energy efficiency fund
Supported by several major banks and EU funding, the Mayor's Energy Efficiency Fund (MEEF) is aimed at public sector organisations and small businesses
'Clean Growth Finance': Lloyds Bank launches £2bn green business lending drive
Bank kicks off major new programme to provide discounted lending to help businesses invest in green upgrades