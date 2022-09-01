Low Carbon closes on £230m financing facility to fund 1GW solar pipeline

Renewable energy investor Low Carbon has raised £230m to develop 1GW of large-scale solar PV projects in the UK and the Netherlands, having established a fresh financing facility alongside banking giants NatWest, Lloyds Bank and AIB.

The investor announced on Tuesday that it expects to immediately deploy funds from the financial facility to begin construction of 500MW of new solar capacity across 17 assets in the UK and the Netherlands.

Further investment is then set to follow shortly, as the facility includes a feature enabling it to raise an additional £200m to fund the remaining 500MW of solar capacity construction, it explained, taking the total pipeline to 1GW.

Altogether, it estimates the solar projects will provide enough electricity to meet the needs of more than 360,000 homes, thereby helping to avoid 308,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions from fossil fuel energy.

Through its existing partnership with the US insurance giant, MassMutual, the company said it was now on track to create as much as 20GW of new renewable energy capacity by 2030.

"The next decade is crucial to slowing the pace of climate change, and it is imperative that we rapidly deploy renewable energy at scale," said Low Carbon founder and chief executive Roy Bedlow. "The initial projects included in the finance facility will provide many in the UK and the Netherlands with clean, affordable energy in the years to come, and will help Low Carbon reach our strategic goals of net zero and 20GW of new renewable energy capacity by 2030."

Low Carbon 's chief financial officer Juan Martin Alfonso said the new finance facility with NatWest, Lloyds Bank and AIB was a "testament to the confidence" that they had in its ability "to effectively direct capital at scale into renewable energy infrastructure".

He explained that "innovative features" in the financial facility would allow the firm to increase the pace of capital deployment into renewables.

"It is a Gross Asset Value facility, and represents a departure from traditional project financing models, providing great flexibility to Low Carbon to develop and manage its international project pipeline," he said. "The multi-bank platform will enable us to add new assets into the facility and extend the tenor of the agreement as required. It also features an attractive pricing structure, bringing additional benefits to consumers at a crucial time."

The announcement comes just weeks after Low Carbon was recognised as a global B Corporation for environmental impact, which the investor said "underscores its credentials as an industry leader".

James Taylor, head of infrastructure and project finance at Lloyds Bank, said funding the development of renewable power generation was "crucial to achieving UK's net zero targets".

"In particular, low risk technologies such as solar PV will play a key role by accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels in a cost-effective manner," he said. "As part of Lloyds Bank's Clean Growth Financing Initiative, we are proud to support Low Carbon in helping to deliver the UK's carbon reduction targets."