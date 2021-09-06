live music

Massive Attack launch low-carbon roadmap for live music industry

Buildings

Influential band confirms it is to trial decarbonisation methods on its next tour and work with Ecotricity to help music venues procure renewable energ

clock 06 September 2021 • 2 min read
