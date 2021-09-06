British band Massive Attack has today launched a roadmap for Super Low Carbon Live Music, which has been developed with the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research, a partnership of universities that aims to develop responses to the climate crisis.

The roadmap sets out ambitious climate targets for the UK live music industry, including achieving net zero emissions from energy outputs from buildings by 2035 and reducing the climate impact of artists, audiences,equipment, and travel over the next five to 10 years.

To achieve the goals the roadmap suggests implementing measures such as generating renewable electricity onsite, switching artist travel to public transport, designing shows that minimise the need to transport lots of heavy equipment, and teaming up with local authorities and transport providers to help audiences arrive and leave live shows in more climate-friendly ways.

The group, known for hit singles such as 'Teardrops' and 'Unfinished Sympathy', commissioned the roadmap to help bring the music industry in line with the international climate agreement to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees. Massive Attack is now set to trial some of the different approaches during the band's 2022 European tour.

"We hope that this roadmap can help to catalyse change by outlining the scale of action required and how this maps across different elements of a tour," said Professor Carly McLachlan, from the Tyndall Centre.

Massive Attack's founding member Robert "3D" Del Ninja said the group were grateful for the new roadmap, but "what matters now is implementation". The group is hoping to encourage music venues and promoters to adopt the roadmap and are working with green energy supplier Ecotricity to encourage music venues to switch to renewable energy.

Their work with Ecotricity will also see event staff trained to run sustainable operations and introduce vegan food at venues. Dale Vince, founder and chief executive of Ecotricity, said: "The partnership we've designed will allow venues and arenas to create and contribute more renewable energy to the grid every time they switch on their lights, or power an amp.

"The staff training element can hard wire sustainability into every area of operations, and the vegan food option for back and front of house can make an immediate difference to our carbon impact."

Massive Attack has toured for over 30 years, but recently began using trains to travel as a group, delivering a sizeable reduction in the band's carbon footprint. In recent years, they have also shown their support for the radical environmental group Extinction Rebellion.

Want to find out more about how cultural industries can support the net zero transition? Sign up now for a free pass to this month's Net Zero Festival.