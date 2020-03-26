lidl
Lidl passes four million meal milestone in food waste redistribution initiative
Supermarket chain announces plans to donate a further 250,000 meals through the run-up to Christmas
Lidl announces £25m rapid charger investment plan
Supermarket pledges to install rapid electric vehicle chargers at over 300 stores, including all new outlets
In the bag: Lidl to offer reusable fabric bags for fruit and veg
Supermarket is first in the UK to introduce reusable polyester bags for loose fruit and vegetables in a bid to cut down on single-use plastic
Lidl to ditch 9p plastic bags in Welsh trial
Discount supermarket giant is concerned its 'reusable' 9p bags are being treated as single-use by shoppers
Lidl pledges to make entire soy supply 'sustainable'
Company becomes first supermarket in the UK to purchase green credits for its entire soy footprint
Co-op unveils 'compostable' bags as it plots single-use plastics ban
Supermarket plans to phase out own brand, single-use plastic packaging within five years, as rival Lidl announces ban on black plastic across fruit and veg range