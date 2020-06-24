LEVC
Wireless charging for electric taxis wins £3.4m funding boost
Six month trial in Nottingham will test whether 'inductive' charging could be a viable way of providing electric cabs with power
Electric taxis have saved London cabbies £3.85m on fuel costs, LEVC claims
Manufacturer says its electric black taxis have grabbed a 10 per cent market share in UK capital since launching last year
Sadiq Khan: London needs an 'electric revolution'
As energy giants rush to invest in charging networks, London Mayor sets out plan for flagship charging hubs across the capital as part of EV Infrastructure Delivery Plan
Geely puts LEVC at heart of global electric commercial vehicle plans
But plans to produce electric vans at LEVC's Coventry factory have been shelved until 'early 2020s' amid Brexit market headwinds
Future Jobs: Meet the engineers electrifying the UK car industry
VIDEO: The UK's first dedicated electric vehicle factory opened near Coventry last year, where 750 staff work to build electric black taxis
Green cabs: Coventry launches 'Go Electric Taxi' scheme
Coventry City Council teams up with plug-in black cab pioneer LEVC to accelerate shift towards low emission taxi fleet
'Energiewende Taxi': LEVC delivers Berlin plug-in taxi
UK-based firm announces partnership with Volvo Germany to sell and distribute TX plug-in hybrid taxi
Could electric vehicles make motorists calmer?
Electric cab developer publishes results of research that suggests driving an EV could help lower stress levels
Treasury fast tracks electric Black Cab tax breaks
Chancellor announces new tax exemption will come into effect next month, saving cabbies £1,550 if they ditch diesel models in favour of electric alternatives
London's first electric black cab takes to the road
Black cab driver handed the keys of new LEVC cab and collects his first fare
London black cab firm inks Norway export deal for electric taxis
Electric vehicle manufacturer announces Oslo-based Autoindustri as latest importer of its new electric black cabs, which recently hit London streets
LEVC opens order book for £55,600 electric black cabs
Chinese-owned firm claims cabbies buying new EVs will save £100 per week on running costs compared to current diesel taxis
Black cab goes green: Why the London Taxi Company is rebranding as LEVC
Chinese-owned company aims to move beyond black cabs as it sets sights on wider global electric vehicle market