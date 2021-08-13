Wireless charging technologies could speed up the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) among taxi drivers, according to the developers of a new high-voltage charging system that is set to be trialled in the coming months.

Sprint Power, a Birmingham-based technology company which specialises in electrified propulsion systems, power electronics, and clean technologies, has developed a series of wireless charging modules ahead of the government-backed trial.

The Wireless Charging of Electric Taxis (WiCET) trial is set to begin on the streets of Nottingham next month and will aim to demonstrate the suitability of wireless charging technology for a fleet of the UK's most popular electrified taxis.

The installation of wireless chargers at taxi ranks for frequent charging can improve vehicle driving range, minimise recharging times, and provide better service availability for passengers, the firm said.

The system operates via pads attached to the ground that wirelessly transmit power to EV batteries. Sprint Power has developed an electrical distribution system (EDS), a power distribution module (PDM), and a high voltage harness assembly that then enables electric taxis to charge wirelessly.

The design automatically recognises which power source to draw current from, with each vehicle featuring both wireless and plug-in charging capability.

The trial will use 10 modified LEVC TX and Nissan Dynamo electric taxis allowing drivers to transport members of the public in real-world tests for a period of six months. Information on journey distances and battery performance will be captured, while drivers will report back on their experiences using the technology.

"I firmly believe this exciting project not only demonstrates Sprint Power's technical and engineering capabilities, it also underscores the importance of wireless charging technology to this country's shift towards sustainable mobility," said Founder and CEO of Sprint Power, Richie Frost.

Sprint Power hopes the WiCET trial will demonstrate the commercial and technical viability of inductive charging for electric taxis in urban centres.

Funding for the wireless taxi charging project has been awarded by Innovate UK, a non-departmental public body funded by the UK government which supports the research and development of new technologies. In addition to Sprint Power, the consortium working on the project includes the Centre of Excellence for Low Carbon and Fuel Cell Technologies, Coventry University, Nottingham City Council, Shell, Parking Energy, and Transport for London.