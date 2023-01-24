Reports: LEVC set for cash injection to boost electric vehicle production in Coventry

The electric transformation of London's black cab maker continues apace, with the London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) reportedly poised to receive a significant cash injection from its Chinese owner in order to scale up production capacity for a new range of battery-powered vehicles.

LEVC plans to use the upcoming investment from parent company Geely Holding Group to expand production capacity at its Coventry factory from around 3,000 electric vehicles per year at present, up to as many as 20,000 units, encompassing a range of passenger and commercial vehicles, according to Reuters,

"We need a developed product portfolio," LEVC chief executive Alex Nan reportedly told the news agency at the company's headquarters in Coventry. "We need to make big investments in terms of the technology and infrastructure. Geely will make consistent investments into LEVC because this is a very unique project."

Nan added that LEVC and Geely would also be looking to work with external investors on its zero-emission vehicle portfolio and could potentially partner with other carmakers to develop new technologies.

It follows LEVC's announcement of a raft of fresh green ambitions late last year with a view to becoming "a leading zero-carbon mobility technology company". Nan said in December that the company was planning a 20 per cent year-on-year sales increase, and would "build on LEVC's unrivalled heritage and grow beyond high-end taxi manufacturing, delivering smart, green, safe and accessible mobility to more customers than ever before".

BusinessGreen reached out to LEVC, but the firm declined to comment further on its investment plans.

LEVC claims its TX electric range-extender taxi, which has sold more than 9,000 units since launching in 2018, is the "most advanced" on the market. The plug-in hybrid electric black cab has a total driving range of around 318 miles, and reduces NOx emissions by up to 99.5 per cent compared to conventional minicabs, while also preventing 152,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions, according to the firm.

The TX now accounts for 82 per cent of the London taxi market, according to LEVC, meaning there are now more LEVC electric cabs on London's roads than diesel models.

Geely acquired the firm - which was at the time called the London Taxi Company - in 2014, before renaming it LEVC and shifting its focus to electric models. Geely has since invested more than £500m in LEVC, including in the development of a research and development centre and factory in Coventry.