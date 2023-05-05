London Electric Vehicle Company announces expansion across EV market

The London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) has announced plans to branch out from its iconic black cabs and become an all-round e-mobility solutions provider.

The Coventry-based company, which is owned by Chinese automaker Geely, this morning unveiled a new, large electric vehicle (EV) platform for use in a range vehicle types, from commercial vehicles to SUVs.

It said its new EV platform, dubbed Space Oriented Architecture, had "unprecedented flexibility" to maximise interior space, offering multiple seating and load-carrying configurations.

Alex Nan, CEO said at LEVC, said the company was entering "the most exciting chapter in its history" with the unveiling of its new platform, which had been developed over the past 2.5 years at R&D centres in China, Sweden, the UK, and Germany.

"Building on LEVC's unrivalled heritage in producing the iconic London black cab, we are adapting our business to meet the rapidly accelerating demand for spacious, flexible electric vehicles," Nan said. "Our rich history is combined with the resources of the Geely organisation to set our brand on an exciting new path, as LEVC today launches an adaptable architecture for an adapting world.

"With the combined strength of our new strategy and SOA, we will bring advanced zero-emission transportation to more customers than ever before."

LEVC said its platform had a fully flat floor, maximising space for occupants, cargo or both, and had an innovative rear suspension design that incorporates extra carrying capacity under the main luggage area.

The announcement comes just a few months after Geely announced it was planning a big investment to turn the maker of London's famous plug-in hybrid black taxis into a high-volume, all-electric brand.

The announcement comes on the same day that car industry body Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) warned sales of electric vehicles have slowed slightly.

The latest sales figures update from the association notes that 15.4 per cent of car sales in April were battery electric vehicles (EVs), as the overall car market continued its post-pandemic recovery.

The SMMT said it upgraded its previous forecasts for market growth in 2023 from 1.79 million new car registrations to 1.83 million, noting that supply chain pressures across the auto manufacturing industry had started to ease.

But despite making its first "positive revision" to overall sales figures since supply chain issues started to bite in 2021, the SMMT warned that it was now "less optimistic" about demand for battery EVs.

It said that it now expected EVs to make up 18.4 per cent of sales in 2023, down from its previous expectation of 19.7 per cent. It forecast that this share will sit around the 22.6 per cent mark next year, down from a previous projection of 23.3 per cent.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the SMMT, said the EV market was being impacted by the economic downturn and concern among buyers around charging infrastructure capacity.

"The new car market is increasingly bullish, as easing supply chain pressures provide a much-needed boost," he said. "However, the broader economic conditions and chargepoint anxiety are beginning to cast a cloud over the market's eagerness to adopt zero emission mobility at the scale and pace needed."

From next January, vehicle manufacturers will need to ensure a percentage of their vehicle sales are electric to comply with a zero-emission vehicle mandate set to come into force.

The trade body called for more investment in EV charging infrastructure and more incentives to encourage consumers and businesses to purchase zero emission vehicles, noting that such policies are essential to driving consumer confidence and accelerating update.

"To ensure all drivers can benefit from electric vehicles, we need everyone - government, local authorities, energy companies and charging providers - to accelerate their investment in the transition and bolster consumer confidence in making the switch," Hawes said.

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy.