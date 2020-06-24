Legal
Climate change made today's heatwaves more likely, but what does that mean for businesses?
As scientists confirm the current global heatwave was made twice as likely by manmade climate change, lawyers warn of increased risk of litigation relating to extreme weather events
Survey: UK divided over who should take responsibility for environment
People are divided over whether business, government or individual should be responsible for green action, according to Legal & General Investment Management poll
Legal & General names, fames, and shames corporate climate leaders and laggards
Investment giant publishes detailed analysis of corporate giant's climate strategies, praising leading firms and vowing to vote against and divest from laggards