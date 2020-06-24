land use
UK land area used to grow bioenergy crops shrinks in 2018
Defra statistics show 1.6 per cent of UK's arable land was used to grow bioenergy crops for transport fuel, electricity, and biogas production last year
Report: Scottish farmers could 'comfortably' slash emissions by over a third
A focus on more climate-friendly farming techniques rather than major land use change could deliver deep decarbonisation from sector, WWF argues
The IPCC's land report shows shipping the potential of sustainable biofuels, but how to get there?
The IPCC says biofuels can play a part in shipping's decarbonisation journey. But with aviation and other sectors circling around a finite resource, shipping needs to invest in exotic options, says Forum for the Future's Will Dawson
IPCC on land use: What do the latest warnings mean for businesses?
The headlines have been filled today with stark warnings from scientists about the state of the world's land masses - how will this impact the business community?
IPCC on diets, land use and climate change: The green economy reacts
All the reaction from green businesses, policymakers, experts and campaigners on the IPCC's stirring report on how land use is affecting the climate
IPCC: Meat consumption and deforestation is fuelling the climate crisis
Deforestation and intensive agriculture is accelerating the climate crisis, trapping humanity in a vicious cycle of land degradation, scientists conclude
Climate injustice: Study shows countries facing climate-induced hunger emit fewest emissions
Burundi is both the world's most food insecure nation and the smallest emitter of greenhouse gases per capita
New guidelines, old loopholes as world's carbon accounting is overhauled
A mammoth scientific review of greenhouse gas monitoring methods does not address flaws around bioenergy use, according to campaigners
Green Alliance: UK must plant 70,000 hectares of trees a year to combat climate change
Think tank calls for mass woodland planting drive, a ban on peatland burning, and a focus on low carbon farming methods in new report - but is the government listening?
Agri-giant Olam launches 'net positive' sustainability strategy
World's third-largest agri-business launches 'Living Landscapes' strategy, setting out ambitious plans to regenerate natural environment