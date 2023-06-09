New report released at latest UN climate talks in Bonn stresses the importance of action on food systems in meeting climate goals
BusinessGreen explores how plans to create a new network of marine protected areas and introduced a new environmental impact assessment regime for international waters will impact the private sector
Leading UK firms have signed up to a new Nature Positive Business Pledge, but reversing nature loss remains a daunting challenge
Government confirms three new Highly Protected Marine Areas, but shelves plans for two further pilot sites sparking protests from green groups
The new Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework should drive a step change nature protection natural world - here's why the world's new biodiversity targets matter for businesses
The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework promises to end the decline in nature, but can it really catalyse the transformation in business models that is required?
Business leaders and environmental campaigners hail the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework as a major - if flawed - breakthrough for nature protection efforts