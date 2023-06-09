Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework

'We must go further and faster': Why food systems should play a bigger role in global climate efforts

Supply chain

New report released at latest UN climate talks in Bonn stresses the importance of action on food systems in meeting climate goals

clock 09 June 2023 • 3 min read
High Seas Treaty: What does it mean for business?

Biodiversity

BusinessGreen explores how plans to create a new network of marine protected areas and introduced a new environmental impact assessment regime for international waters will impact the private sector

clock 06 March 2023 • 8 min read
Could 'Nature Positive' businesses end the era of 'biocrastination'?

Biodiversity

Leading UK firms have signed up to a new Nature Positive Business Pledge, but reversing nature loss remains a daunting challenge

clock 01 March 2023 • 10 min read
'Nonsensical': Government slammed for diluting Highly Protected Marine Area plan

Biodiversity

Government confirms three new Highly Protected Marine Areas, but shelves plans for two further pilot sites sparking protests from green groups

clock 28 February 2023 • 6 min read
COP15 in Montreal: What does the landmark biodiversity conference mean for business?

Biodiversity

The new Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework should drive a step change nature protection natural world - here's why the world's new biodiversity targets matter for businesses

clock 21 December 2022 • 19 min read
COP15: Is this 'the Paris Agreement for nature'?

Editor's Blog

The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework promises to end the decline in nature, but can it really catalyse the transformation in business models that is required?

clock 19 December 2022 • 9 min read
COP15 Reaction: 'The message to the private sector is clear'

Biodiversity

Business leaders and environmental campaigners hail the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework as a major - if flawed - breakthrough for nature protection efforts

clock 19 December 2022 • 8 min read
