In battling the climate crisis, we must also avert a jobs crisis
UK needs urgent rethink of approach to renewables if decarbonisation is to boost jobs and ensure a Just Transition, argues Sue Ferns of Prospect
Renewable energy jobs in UK plunge by a third
Report reveals investment in the sector has halved in recent years
IRENA: EU can double renewables by 2030 and unlock €368bn investment
Report commissioned by the European Commission argues higher renewables targets would unlock billions of Euros of investment in Europe's economy through to 2030
European solar sector set to add 94,000 new jobs by 2021
National renewables targets and falling costs will drive an uplift in deployment activity over the next four years, new report predicts
Will the UK have the green skills to support 'golden age' of infrastructure development?
Green jobs trade body IEMA points to green skills shortage, but argues 'golden age' of infrastructure development offers huge opportunity
Growth in green jobs slows as industry waits for government action
New data from the Renewable Energy Association suggests number of new green jobs created this year has hit a five-year low
Industrial strategies: Green sectors present policy toolkit for the next government
With the consultation over the hotly anticipated Industrial Strategy now closed, green trade bodies this week submitted responses that could double as election wish-lists
Green Brexit: Bordering on a skills crisis?
How is the UK green economy likely to fare if EU freedom of movement comes to an end?
Global energy survey reveals young renewables workforce and 'worrying' skills shortage
First Global Energy Talent Index (GETI) survey suggests renewables sectors worldwide are facing recruitment challenges and skills shortages
Why improving the gender balance in sustainable energy can boost innovation
InnoEnergy's innovation director Elena Bou discusses the increasingly important role female entrepreneurs play within in the sustainable energy sector
Report: US sustainability sector adds up to a million jobs inside five years
New study reveals wind and solar sectors are growing their workforce at rate 12 times faster than the rest of the US economy